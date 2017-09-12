Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 Interesting ideas for gardens and terraces

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios & Decks
Loading admin actions …

There is no better place to rest than a garden or a terrace. Today we offer 14 interesting ideas for organizing even the smallest spaces of this type. See for yourself how easy it is to create a comfortable corner even in unsuspected areas.

1. Modern approach

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios & Decks
House Couture Interior Design Studio

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

A large space is ideal for entertaining friends or enjoying the beautiful sunsets. In this picture, we can see the harmonious combination of wood and concrete which looks amazing. Along with this, it also has a great bonfire in the center. Bulky pillows and subdued lights make for a perfect decoration. It allows you to sit by the fireside and have a good time.

2. The wooden terrace

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern Garden
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

A wooden deck is a perfect place to relax in the sun. This material is the most luminous, warm and does not reflect back, thus, creating a pleasant atmosphere. Trees planted symmetrically provide shade, so you do not succumb to sunburn.

3. Vintage

푸른하늘 아래의 거실, 「파티오」가 있는 스패니쉬 스타일의 집. , 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 Mediterranean style garden Stone White
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

A natural stone flooring pays tribute to a small area and gives off a charming vintage atmosphere. Delicate black wrought iron furniture, emphasizes the attention given to detail. It is something which is perfect for romantics and lovers of the past.

4. Fences

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

A fence not only protects us from the prying eyes but is also important for the overall security. You can select a wooden or metal fence, and should always remember that its strength is essential. The finer it is, the more space you will gain to make your backyard a dream garden.

5. Furniture

Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

To ensure comfort and relaxation in the open air, we need comfortable furniture. One can bet on a large designer ottoman on the patio or in the garden, along with contrasting color pillows for added life.

6. Plants

Architects Residence, MK2 international landscape architects MK2 international landscape architects Minimalist style garden
MK2 international landscape architects

MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects

No garden is complete without plants. One can opt for the species that they love or that would withstand the climatic condition of the region for a long time. But do not forget that the soil, the resistance and your capacity to maintain the plants are also the criteria to be taken into account while choosing the shrubs, groves, and flowers.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Mediterranean themes

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style garden
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

To create a Mediterranean ambiance one needs terracotta pots, stones, wood, warm tones. By decorating your garden or terrace this way you will not have to go for your morning walks on the beaches anymore.

8. Lighting

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

A well-chosen lighting creates a beautiful ambiance in the garden and gives it a unique charm in the evening or night. By using white openwork structures, one can obtain the lightness and the elegance which is always sought after. This way, your garden will also be filled with natural daylight.

9. Paths

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

italiagiardini
italiagiardini
italiagiardini

Whatever might be the style of your garden, a small path is a necessary part. It will not only allow easier movement without damaging your lawn but can also be an additional decoration feature.

10. Parasols

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

Once the summer has arrived a little shadow is always appreciable. The umbrella is the king in this quest. Pay particular attention to the larger models that manage to cover the entire terrace, especially if you have children at home and are looking to protect their skins and youthfulness. Also consider different colors and designs that are in harmony with your home, patio, and garden. These are some of the latest elements you'll have to choose from when you're outdoors.

11. Stairs

Umbau Sanierung eines Bungalow, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern Garden
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

If your terrace or balcony is high, then take the opportunity to install stairs. They are available in various styles or standards and can also be customised using numerous materials. It should not only promote harmony, but must also please you, and be functional in the longer run.

12. Miniature version

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern Garden
A360architects

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

The size does not count always. The space available in the first place is not a limit, rather it as an opportunity to be creative. If your garden, patio, inner courtyard is narrow, then there are solutions to make it look beautiful. You can either adapt the size of the furniture or the colour of the decoration to make it look discreet and bright.

13. Vegetable walls

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios & Decks
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

If your garden is surrounded by a large number of high walls, then adding climbing plants to achieve a natural and colorful touch is an excellent idea.

14. The madness of colors

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

We always want our terrace or garden to look beautiful, bright and memorable. A terrace that can only put you in a good mood is the one with yellow accents, white plaster, wooden shutters and wicker furniture. It looks like it is right next to the sea.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

20 Bathroom designs perfect for your home
Which one of these designs inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks