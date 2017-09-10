Your browser is out-of-date.

20 Bathroom designs perfect for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
A bathroom is very important for every house and that is why it is necessary to take care of the smallest detail while designing. The goal is to be able to define this room as functional, practical and comfortable, that too for everyone including your guests. Furniture, accessories, shelves and closets are essential in the bathrooms, as they serve to keep and protect our belongings. At the same time they can make your room look organized and clean. Here are 20 pictures of beautiful looking bathrooms that can inspire you.

1. Concealed washing machine

Ristrutturazione appartamento di vacanza , Archidé SA interior design Archidé SA interior design Minimalist style bathroom
Concealing your washing machine with the help of doors will make the space look well organized.

2. Wall mounted fixtures

Bagni, 3d Casa Design 3d Casa Design Modern bathroom
Wall mounted fixtures can give you an illusion of additional floor area.

3. Towel cabinet

homify Modern bathroom
Similar looking cabinets can be used for keeping towels within the bathroom.

4. Vertical space

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto Azzurra Lorenzetto Modern bathroom
In case you have a smaller bathroom then utilising the vertical space available for creating storage is a must.

5. Classic combination

MOBILIARIO - APARTAMENTO ROSALES , Mako laboratorio Mako laboratorio Modern bathroom Wood Wood effect
Classic colour combinations like black and white can make any bathroom look grand.

6. Pure white interior

homify Minimalist style bathroom
Opting for a pure white interior for your small bathroom can make it look neat and clean.

7. Sliding door cupboard

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Wood Brown
Another space saving trick that you can use for your small bathroom is installing sliding door cupboards.

8. Stone wall

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
To make your bathroom looks unique you can cover one of the walls with natural stones.

9. Tiled wall

mieszkanie Wola, Warszawa, Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Industrial style bathroom
Tiled focal walls can also transform the look of your bathroom instantly.

10. Rustic look

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
To achieve a rustic look within your small bathroom opting for natural wood fixtures is an excellent idea.

11. Vintage charm

Novedades Sanchis 2015/2016, SANCHIS SANCHIS Classic style bathroom
The delicate patterns on the wall along with the designer vanity and chandelier add a vintage charm to this spacious bathroom.

12. In-built racks

Bagno Bath room Fabiola Ferrarello Modern bathroom Tiles White
Bagno Bath room

If you do not want additional cabinets in your bathroom then these in-built racks are a great alternative.

13. Light fixtures

Дизайн проект 3 этажного коттеджа 300 кв м, Студия интерьера Дениса Серова Студия интерьера Дениса Серова Classic style bathroom
Installing proper light fixtures throughout the bathroom can make a small room look bright and airy.

14. Bright colours

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern bathroom
To uplift the vibe of your bathroom adding a touch of bright colour is worth trying.

15. Dressing and bathroom

CASA DEL TREBOL, ESTUDIO DUSSAN ESTUDIO DUSSAN Modern bathroom
Combining an open bathroom and dressing room can give you the perfect relaxing zone.

16. Couples bathroom

Appartamento in montagna a Megéve, Studio Codebò Vergnano Studio Codebò Vergnano Classic style bathroom
This couple's bathroom has two of everything including the sink and the shower cabin.

17. Large vanity

Appartamento contemporaneo a Milano, Architetto Elena Scarpetti Architetto Elena Scarpetti Modern bathroom
A large size vanity can solve the storage problem of your bathroom.

18. Maximum storage

Nancopiù, Xilon S.r.l. Xilon S.r.l. Modern bathroom
Installing multiple cabinets throughout the room can give you maximum amount of storage.

19. Mirrors

giochi di luce, Studio di Segni Studio di Segni Modern bathroom
Incorporating creative looking wall mirrors can also give your bathroom a dramatic touch.

20. Artistic touch

Madeira no Banheiro, Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Rustic style bathroom Ceramic Wood effect
Adding small potted plants wherever possible will make your bathroom look fresh and artistic.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

Which one of these bathrooms inspired you the most?

