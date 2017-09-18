25 Inspiring rustic bathroom designs

Most people prefer to leave the city and visit a countryside in order to have a rustic experience. However leaving our urban lifestyle or home is not a permanent solution. The thing that is possible on the other hand is to bring in more rural and rustic touch within our homes. Therefore today we have dedicated this ideabook to rustic bathroom designs that can inspire you to create one for yourself.

A bathroom is the first place that you visit every morning when you get out of bed, and it is usually also the last room that one sees before going to bed. So this makes it all the more essential to make it harmonious, relaxing and beautiful.