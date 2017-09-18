Your browser is out-of-date.

25 Inspiring rustic bathroom designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
Most people prefer to leave the city and visit a countryside in order to have a rustic experience. However leaving our urban lifestyle or home is not a permanent solution. The thing that is possible on the other hand is to bring in more rural and rustic touch within our homes. Therefore today we have dedicated this ideabook to rustic bathroom designs that can inspire you to create one for yourself. 

A bathroom is the first place that you visit every morning when you get out of bed, and it is usually also the last room that one sees before going to bed. So this makes it all the more essential to make it harmonious, relaxing and beautiful.

1. Open beams

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the simplest ways of achieving a rustic look in your bathroom is by installing such open wooden beams.

2. Polished wood

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes – Arquitectos – Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes – Arquitectos – Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

Polished wood not only adds a country style charm to your bathroom but also acts as a reflective surface making the room look bright.

3. Creative partition

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Creative looking partitions made out of wood can also help you achieve the desired result.

4. Gray cement

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

Grey cement walls look not only natural but also rustic at the same time.

5. Pallet wood

Main Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

You can also use old pallet wood to create cabinets and racks for your bathroom.

6. Plants

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

A countryside is all about greenery which can also be incorporated into your bathroom with the help of wall mounted planters.

7. Brick wall

Lavabo Rústico, Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Rustic style bathroom
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

Rustic looking brick walls can also be an ideal choice for creating a bathroom.

8. Cabin style interior

ЗАГОРОДНЫЙ ДОМ-ДАЧА, УЛЬЯНОВСКАЯ ОБЛАСТЬ 2014 ГОД, Lavka-design дизайн бюро Lavka-design дизайн бюро Rustic style bathroom
Lavka-design дизайн бюро

Lavka-design дизайн бюро
Lavka-design дизайн бюро
Lavka-design дизайн бюро

To achieve a cabin style interior using large logs of wood is highly recommended.

9. Rustic accessories

Realizzazione B&B , Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont" Naro architettura restauro 'Dein Landhaus im Piemont' Rustic style bathroom
Naro architettura restauro <q>Dein Landhaus im Piemont</q>

Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont"
Naro architettura restauro <q>Dein Landhaus im Piemont</q>
Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont"

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative to rebuilding then incorporating rustic style accessories is an excellent choice.

10. Replicating a cave

Realizzazione B&B , Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont" Naro architettura restauro 'Dein Landhaus im Piemont' Rustic style bathroom
Naro architettura restauro <q>Dein Landhaus im Piemont</q>

Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont"
Naro architettura restauro <q>Dein Landhaus im Piemont</q>
Naro architettura restauro "Dein Landhaus im Piemont"

To replicate a cave, you can create a curved stone ceiling in your bathroom.

11. Stone walls

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

Natural stones can also be used as a building material for achieving a rustic look.

12. Bright colours

Sala de Banho Diferente, Régua Arquitetura Régua Arquitetura Rustic style bathroom
Régua Arquitetura

Régua Arquitetura
Régua Arquitetura
Régua Arquitetura

Using bright colours is the best way to make your bathroom stand out and look traditional.

13. Wooden fixtures

homify Rustic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Installing wooden fixtures like sink counters and inbuilt cabinets is also worth trying.

14. Mosaic tiles

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mosaic tiles can be used for creating focal walls like one sees in a rustic bathroom.

15. Antique furniture

"Солнечная опушка", Alena Zakharova Alena Zakharova Country style bathroom
Alena Zakharova

Alena Zakharova
Alena Zakharova
Alena Zakharova

Reusing old or antique furniture is another way to create your very own country style bath.

16. Light fixtures

Романтика прованса, Белый Эскиз Белый Эскиз Country style bathroom Ceramic Purple/Violet
Белый Эскиз

Белый Эскиз
Белый Эскиз
Белый Эскиз

Delicate light fixtures like chandeliers are also known for showcasing rustic charm.

17. Reusing wood

MR. NIMITBHAI DESAI RESIDENCE, INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES Rustic style bathroom
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

Using old wood to create your rustic style cabinetry is a much cheaper alternative to buying new ones.

18. Marble

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style bathroom
SA&amp;V – SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V – SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Another natural stone that you can use in your bathroom is marble which will also look elegant.

19. Rustic foset

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Minimalist style bathroom
BAM! arquitectura

BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura

Water fixtures like faucets and showers can also help you create your desired theme.

20. Framed mirror

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bathroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Framed wall mirror in another accessory that you can choose while designing a rural bathroom.

21. Candels

Wannenablage, Schöner Wohnen mit Holz Schöner Wohnen mit Holz BathroomShelves Wood
Schöner Wohnen mit Holz

Schöner Wohnen mit Holz
Schöner Wohnen mit Holz
Schöner Wohnen mit Holz

Candles can be lit to create a country style atmosphere even in modern bathrooms.

22. Country style tub

Copper Bath A1 Lofts and Extensions Rustic style bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Copper Bath

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

If you have enough space in your bathroom to add a tab then opting for a copper one is advised.

23. Flowers

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another way to add greenery and a touch of colour to your bathroom is by adding flowers wherever possible.

24. Printed tiles

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Printed tiles are the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of rustic style interior.

25. Wall hangings

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style bathroom
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Artistic wall hangings are the cheapest alternative that you can find for country style decor.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

18 Rustic and country style kitchen designs
Which one of these bathrooms was your favourite?

