21 Fantastic kitchen designs that can inspire you

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Modern meets Edwardian., Rencraft Rencraft Kitchen
Designing a kitchen is one of the trickiest parts while coming up with a floor plan for the house. Not only does it need to be modern and beautiful, but should also be fully functional as one spends the maximum time within the area. Apart from this, it should also be designed in a way where multiple people can work in the room at the same time. So to give you an idea of some inspiring designs, here are 21 pictures of kitchens that we've put together.

1. Beautiful island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Building a beautiful island within your kitchen can make the space look amazing.

2. Rural setting

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

By opting for iron accessories like side tables or chandeliers, you can achieve a rural charm within your kitchen. 

3. Wood and white

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

The combination of white fixtures and natural-coloured wood always looks good.

4. Bright colour

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas Aura Cocinas KitchenCabinets & shelves
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

Using a bit of bright colour can give your kitchen a posh appearance.

5. Storage hooks

10 PRECIOSAS COCINAS CON LACANCHE, Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenKitchen utensils
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

Wall-mounted storage hooks like these make for the perfect place to keep your utensils.

6. Modern layout

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Creating an in-built section for your appliances will make the kitchen look more modern. 

7. Big windows

Moderne strakke kookeilanden, Tinnemans Keukens Tinnemans Keukens Modern kitchen
Tinnemans Keukens

Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens

If you have a spacious kitchen, the best way to transform it is by adding large windows. 

8. Touch of colour

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

In case you're trying to make your kitchen look great without having to rebuild it, adding colourful accents is an excellent alternative.

9. Cafe style interior

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation Increation Industrial style kitchen
Increation

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

Increation
Increation
Increation

Similar glass door counter cabinets will not only look good, but will also make your kitchen feel like a cozy cafe.

10. Printed backsplash

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

One can also experiment with their backsplash by adding colourful printed tiles.

11. Cozy interior

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

You can also give your kitchen an artistic and cozy touch by using wood as the building material.  

12. Country style

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler – Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler – Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

Unique looking light fixtures can also help transform your kitchen into a country style space. 

13. Skylight window

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Having a skylight or ceiling window can also make your kitchen look brighter.

14. Pastel colours

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

To create perfect harmony within your kitchen, opt for pastel shades.

15. Rustic interior

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

If you are looking to achieve a rustic design for your kitchen, then opting for red brick walls is an excellent idea.

16. Shades of gray

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another way to create harmony within the kitchen is by using different shades of the colour gray. 

17. Check pattern

Appartamento fuori milano, Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni KitchenTables & chairs White
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

One of the most beautiful and timeless combination that you can use to decorate your kitchen with is the black and white check pattern. 

18. Hanging shelf

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Such hanging shelves can be the perfect place to store your utensils and save some of the floor space.

19. Single wall layout

Proyecto de Reforma en Russfa, DonateCaballero Arquitectos DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

If you have a narrow kitchen then this single wall layout is the best way to use every inch of space available.

20. Kitchen island

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

A large size island can also work as a breakfast counter for your kitchen.

21. Natural wood

Cocina Patagon Chef W30, Patagon Chef Patagon Chef KitchenStorage Metal Grey
Patagon Chef

Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef

A barn style appearance can be achieved for your kitchen by using natural wood.

Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?

