21 Fantastic kitchen designs that can inspire you

Designing a kitchen is one of the trickiest parts while coming up with a floor plan for the house. Not only does it need to be modern and beautiful, but should also be fully functional as one spends the maximum time within the area. Apart from this, it should also be designed in a way where multiple people can work in the room at the same time. So to give you an idea of some inspiring designs, here are 21 pictures of kitchens that we've put together.
Building a beautiful island within your kitchen can make the space look amazing.
By opting for iron accessories like side tables or chandeliers, you can achieve a rural charm within your kitchen.
The combination of white fixtures and natural-coloured wood always looks good.
Using a bit of bright colour can give your kitchen a posh appearance.
Wall-mounted storage hooks like these make for the perfect place to keep your utensils.
Creating an in-built section for your appliances will make the kitchen look more modern.
If you have a spacious kitchen, the best way to transform it is by adding large windows.
In case you're trying to make your kitchen look great without having to rebuild it, adding colourful accents is an excellent alternative.
Similar glass door counter cabinets will not only look good, but will also make your kitchen feel like a cozy cafe.
One can also experiment with their backsplash by adding colourful printed tiles.
You can also give your kitchen an artistic and cozy touch by using wood as the building material.
Unique looking light fixtures can also help transform your kitchen into a country style space.
Having a skylight or ceiling window can also make your kitchen look brighter.
To create perfect harmony within your kitchen, opt for pastel shades.
If you are looking to achieve a rustic design for your kitchen, then opting for red brick walls is an excellent idea.
Another way to create harmony within the kitchen is by using different shades of the colour gray.
One of the most beautiful and timeless combination that you can use to decorate your kitchen with is the black and white check pattern.
Such hanging shelves can be the perfect place to store your utensils and save some of the floor space.
If you have a narrow kitchen then this single wall layout is the best way to use every inch of space available.
A large size island can also work as a breakfast counter for your kitchen.
A barn style appearance can be achieved for your kitchen by using natural wood.
