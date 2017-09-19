12 Bathrooms to make your shower time more enjoyable

When talking about amazing interiors, we don't usually think about bathrooms. But the truth is completely opposite. If you think about it in a practical way, then you'll realize that this is a room you use everyday and often for a long period. So making it absolutely spectacular and extremely enjoyable is an ideal option. Designers already know the massive impact a beautiful bathroom can have on your home. For this reason, we have collected 12 of the most beautiful and luxurious bathroom designs that we could find in this ideabook.