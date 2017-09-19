Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Bathrooms to make your shower time more enjoyable

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

When talking about amazing interiors, we don't usually think about bathrooms. But the truth is completely opposite. If you think about it in a practical way, then you'll realize that this is a room you use everyday and often for a long period. So making it absolutely spectacular and extremely enjoyable is an ideal option. Designers already know the massive impact a beautiful bathroom can have on your home. For this reason, we have collected 12 of the most beautiful and luxurious bathroom designs that we could find in this ideabook.

1. Smoky colors and mirrors

Basement bathroom Unit 7 Architecture Industrial style bathroom modern bathroom,bathtub
Unit 7 Architecture

Basement bathroom

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

The use of smoky colours and mirrors make this room look grand.

2. An all-white wonder

Bathroom Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom Plumbing fixture,Tap,Bathtub,Property,Building,Furniture,Bathroom cabinet,Azure,Bathroom,Cabinetry
Douglas Design Studio

Bathroom

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Creating an all white interior can also make the space look luxurious and organized.

3. Rustic vibrations

Residência Inspiração Toscana, RHAJA ARQUITETURA RHAJA ARQUITETURA Rustic style bathroom
RHAJA ARQUITETURA

RHAJA ARQUITETURA
RHAJA ARQUITETURA
RHAJA ARQUITETURA

One can easily achieve a rustic vibration by adding blocks of wood wherever possible.

4. Ultra modern

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Wood style cladding can be used to give your bathroom an ultra modern touch.

5. Pastel perfection

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Blue
MRS – Interior Design

MRS - Interior Design
MRS – Interior Design
MRS - Interior Design

Opting for pastel shades of colour can make your bathroom feel more relaxing and comfortable.

6. A mosaic masterpiece

homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking to add a designer touch to your bath then creating a similar mosaic design is an excellent idea.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A traditional touch

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

The simplest way to add a traditional touch to your bathroom is by opting for printed tiles.

8. Simple elegance

57125 House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Modern bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

By using different shades of the colour gray you can achieve a simple elegance within your bath space.

9. Splattered by color

Barwy kwiatów w roli głównej - Dom Błonie., TISSU Architecture TISSU Architecture Modern bathroom
TISSU Architecture

TISSU Architecture
TISSU Architecture
TISSU Architecture

In case you are looking to add a touch of colour then using flower pots or floral tiles is a must.

10. Sophisticated work plan

CASA MONTEBELLO, Vau Studio Vau Studio Modern bathroom
Vau Studio

Vau Studio
Vau Studio
Vau Studio

By creating a large size vanity within your bathroom you will be able to receive a sophisticated work platform.

11. As peaceful as possible

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

For a more peaceful ambiance within your bathroom combining it with natural elements is also worth trying.

12. Magnificent proportions

居悅 大荷室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Modern bathroom
大荷室內裝修設計工程有限公司

居悅

大荷室內裝修設計工程有限公司
大荷室內裝修設計工程有限公司
大荷室內裝修設計工程有限公司

Creative looking bathroom fixtures can also give the space magnificent properties.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

11 Sensational houses with glass facades
Which one of these bathrooms was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks