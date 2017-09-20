6 Beautiful ideas to decorate homes with high walls

High walls offer an extraordinary sight and a lot of space for creativity. However, in the context of euphoria, you should consider that high walls also require permanent relief from the regular budget ladder, lamps or curtains. Therefore, one's imagination should not be detrimental to this small incision. High walls offer fantastic design possibilities, which is not available with average walls.
The best way to decorate high walls can also be by creating an attractive loft or false ceiling. Since high ceilings are the result of high walls, it is also possible under certain circumstances to create a maisonette effect. It means roof ornaments can also show their effect much better, rather than in a room with standard height walls. If you are looking for inspiration, then you should keep your eyes open, especially while you are in an old building created by an experienced interior designer.
If your walls are not high enough to create a loft style room, then you can consider building a sort of storage in your home. It reduces the height of the ceiling, and the place becomes more useful. While trying to design high walls you can also create a tiled floor as it will make the space look harmonious. However, the height of the storage is still small which does not allow a comfortable full use of the resulting space.
After lowering the ceiling and the wall height, one can get enough free area. It will also offer a lot of storage space which you can use individually according to your needs. You can usually complete this masterpiece with an impressive staircase so that the room can benefit from this achievement. However, this will give you a comfortable and safe access to your storage.
High walls open up extraordinary possibilities for vertical space design. In addition to the traditional decoration, which is often done over the walls, you also have the opportunity to influence the optics architecturally. It can lead to excellent results which are not always guaranteed in every household.
With relatively little effort, you can install an intermediate floor in rooms with high walls. By getting a help of an expert, you can also gain additional space with a great view. Handy skills and creative fingertip feelings, also allow you create a unique room climate. Many materials are available for the realization of such a project, so it is important that you orientate yourself to the style and the design of the room in the first place.
Suspended ceilings always look very impressive. They give the room something noble, especially when the ceiling also has an individual design. Rooms with high walls offer the best conditions to hang a false ceiling. At the same time, the suspended ceiling also opens up a technical aspect. Often, false ceilings are suspended in different levels. It results in individual paragraphs that are immediately visible when the room is entered.
Modern households can benefit from a suspended ceiling, as they offer space for excellent room lighting. As with almost all individual design possibilities, handy skills are beneficial in this case as well. With a little effort, the room ceiling can be lowered with rigs and elaborated by installing indirect light fixtures. These can also give you a cozy feel in the evenings. However, this is not the end of available designing possibilities. Depending on the original room height, ventilation and air-conditioning systems can also be installed in a sophisticated way.
In comparison to walls with an average height, shelves are more prominent on high walls that extend to the ceiling. It is the best way to use high rooms to their full potential. Shelves are available in both open and closed versions. The closed model allows you to design the wall without color. This means if the entire wall is clad with a shelf, the decor or the design of the shelf forms the wall design, which would otherwise be realized by wallpaper or paint. Therefore, such shelves can be used individually.
However, if you use open shelves that can be accessed from both sides, then this design also allows you to use it as an open room divider. This can be tastefully illuminated and decorated with books or accessories. Such a space division requires little technical effort and offers a clean look. It acts as an additional space for items of various kinds.
High walls are mostly phenomena of historical architectural styles. If you are specifically looking for high-ceiling rooms, then it is not out of the question that you are a lover of art and culture. Within the scope of such interests, high walls pay off naturally because they offer a lot of space. It is not only about the amount of space you use in high rooms for the wall design, but also the possibilities of the wall arrangements that you can try.
Real connoisseurs not only focus on a large number of art objects but also on how it is arranged. Regarding a particular arrangement method, different objects should be correctly positioned, so that they can fully showcase their intended effects. High walls, of course, offer ideal conditions for such projects. Also, proper lighting can increase the effects since it can be placed more flexibly.
Sometimes high walls are considered unacceptable even though they have favorable conditions nevertheless. In such cases, not only suspended ceilings offer an attractive alternative but also elements that are subsequently pulled down from the roof. In the majority of cases, light materials are used for such measures.
For example, a room separator can be produced which is installed not on the floor, but on the ceiling of the chamber. Such a construction can also be equipped with additional functions. An indirect lighting can illuminate the center of the room, while the entire family sits comfortably in front of the television in the living area. Therefore this suggests that not all the ceiling have to be suspended. By doing so, you get the optical effect of a lower ceiling and a visual room division at the same time.
