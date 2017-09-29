20 Cool houses with flat roofs

Hardly any other type of architecture is as timeless and modern as that of a flat roof house. Therefore it is no surprise that they are experiencing a fulminant comeback in the world of architecture. Whether it is the famous Bauhaus or the innovative modern experts they are all enthusiastic about the timeless elegance of the flat roofs.
Practical properties also make the flat roof houses a sought-after model for many builders. It is because the upper floor is ideal for living, as there is no oblique. Also, the numerous possibilities of planting have positive effects on the environment and can improve the energy balance of the house. You can use the flat roof as an open terrace which is an advantage especially for small lots without a garden.
So here are pictures of 20 houses with flat roofs, which anyone would love to move into immediately.
Anyone who looks at this house for the first time is astonished by its flat roof. The individual areas were also redesigned with a cascade structure. A bright ambiance was achieved through the natural light incidence.
Many flat roof houses are inspired by the perfect combination of minimalism and luxury. In this example, you can see a house with open and spacious rooms, which offers a fantastic view of a beautiful wooden terrace with pool.
Surrounded by nature, this dream home combines a rustic charm with an innovative design. Besides the slope of the roof, the open spaces and a small veranda in front of the house make it even more amazing.
This model shows that wooden houses can offer both comforts as well as luxury. The natural charm of the house is complemented by the modern design perfectly.
With its innovative cubic shape and two floors, this house proves to be impressive. The window front not only gives you a fantastic view but also a bright and welcoming atmosphere.
Those who love to combine traditional and modern materials will surely like this flat roofed house. The combination of wood and elements of modern architecture complement each other very well.
On a total of 250 square meters, this house extends a luxurious atmosphere, which makes it unique. Elegant glass elements on the terrace and refined lighting create the best feature of the house.
A flat roofed house made of wood is particularly suitable for living in the middle of nature. In this model different types of wood have been harmoniously combined into one unit.
For a house with a flat roof, one usually does not need more than one floor, because the rectangular construction offers sufficient space for all rooms. Through the entire window front, all rooms have a bright ambiance and also a beautiful view.
We can see that an individual construction has become a highlight in this example. The various areas of the house are arranged around the pool, making it directly accessible from each room.
A perfect symbiosis is when a modern architecture in the shape of a cube is combined with traditional wood. It results in a charming house for nature lovers.
With four bedrooms and a large living room, this building is an excellent example of a multi-storey flat roofed house. It also offers its residents a high degree of design and functionality.
Featuring a minimalist design, that is reminiscent of Bauhaus aesthetics, this house is perfect for those who prefer clean lines and classic colors.
In addition to the fantastic cubic shape of the house, it also offers privacy for its resident's thanks to its narrow windows.
This minimalist flat roofed house creates an exciting contrast between the Mediterranean environment and modern architecture. The narrow windows facing the street ensure optimal privacy. Whereas, the residents can enjoy a unique and uninterrupted view of the landscape from the remaining parts of the house.
This is the perfect example of modern houses with a flat roof where the whole family also feels good. Numerous windows allow for a bright living ambiance, while a cozy garden with a pond provides ample space to relax or play for adults and children.
With this flat roof house, the owners were able to create a true wellness oasis. One can either enjoy the sun on the terrace or take a refreshing bath in the pool.
This flat roofed house is located in Hamburg. It not only impresses with its cubic shape and modern equipment but also offers generous windows with a wonderful view of the garden.
In the middle of a green oasis lies this flat-roofed house. It showcases a beautiful view through its cubic shape and the anthracite-colored finish.