20 Cool houses with flat roofs

Hardly any other type of architecture is as timeless and modern as that of a flat roof house. Therefore it is no surprise that they are experiencing a fulminant comeback in the world of architecture. Whether it is the famous Bauhaus or the innovative modern experts they are all enthusiastic about the timeless elegance of the flat roofs.

Practical properties also make the flat roof houses a sought-after model for many builders. It is because the upper floor is ideal for living, as there is no oblique. Also, the numerous possibilities of planting have positive effects on the environment and can improve the energy balance of the house. You can use the flat roof as an open terrace which is an advantage especially for small lots without a garden.

So here are pictures of 20 houses with flat roofs, which anyone would love to move into immediately.