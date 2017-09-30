Everything You Need to Know About Large Windows

Homeowners usually strive to install big windows when they want to bring a modern touch to their homes, adding aesthetics and properly regulating the room temperature. But this is not the complete list of benefits you get when going with big windows for house renovation.

Many Canadian window experts emphasize that big windows are usually installed to get more natural light, ultimately improving mental and physical state. Moreover, installing big windows also results in:

● Improved energy efficiency. As a rule, big windows are non-operable, ensuring the best energy efficiency performance and reducing your energy bills.

● Unobstructed views outside. Thanks to the huge glass area, homeowners can feel like merging the indoors and the outdoors.

● Boost in house value. Since window replacement is a complex process, many prospective buyers prefer to pay a higher price for homes with new energy-efficient windows.

The most popular big window styles are bay and bow units. They offer exceptional energy efficiency and can even be combined with other styles like casement, awning and hung windows to create a stunning combination to match your preferences and house exterior.