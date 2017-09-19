Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Sensational houses with glass facades

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Privat Haus St. Gilgen, Austria, SilvestrinDesign SilvestrinDesign Modern houses
Large glass facades always look extravagant and promise an extraordinary feeling of luxury. It is usually because the ceiling-high windows can penetrate the natural light unhindered and fill the room with natural brightness. The attention of curious strangers can also be quickly and easily removed, with the help of various building tricks, blinds or curtains. The following 11 pictures will show you how one can design a house with a lot of glass without compromising on the privacy.

1. Simple elegance

Objekt 254, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern houses White
This building is a proof of how fantastic and impressive large glass fronts look in modern houses. The transparent, protruding element on the upper floor emphasizes the apparent transparency of the house. The desire for privacy can be met with closing the external blinds. The shades match the façade, so they are more of a stylish feature than an aggravating factor.

2. Finished with wood and glass

Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin Innenarchitektur Berlin Modern houses
Prefab house with glass facade can also help create a generously designed building. This owner desired to live in harmony with nature and the dream was realized with this wood and glass house. Thanks to the large windows, which can also be used as sliding doors on the ground floor, the partition between interior and exterior space can always be blurred at any time.

3. Glass house

Wohnhaus Dielsdorf, L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG Modern houses
A total of 58 different windows characterize the facade of this dwelling-house. Included in this, are the differently sized glasses in a sculptural steel structure, which has been clad with black coloured concrete. The thing that is particularly interesting is that the window area is twice more than the floor area.

4. Bungalow with huge windows

Privat Haus St. Gilgen, Austria, SilvestrinDesign SilvestrinDesign Modern houses
While we think about the concept of a bungalow, the image of a building from the 60s is not what appears in our head. An excellent example of a fresh and modern residence is this ceiling-high house with glazed windows. Only a few wooden elements break through its transparent facade to protect private areas from sight.

5. Two floors with a view

VILLA HOLLYWOOD, LEE+MIR LEE+MIR Modern houses
To enjoy the view of the valley extensively, the builders of this house wanted large glass front. At the same time, this imposing building has been opened, with its low-bodied windows and sliding doors towards the south side. Once again, massive facade proportions ensure that neither passers-by on the road, nor neighbors from the side, can glimpse into the interior.

6. Original glass fronts

Mehrgenerationenhaus, 21-arch GmbH 21-arch GmbH Eclectic style houses
In this fantastic house, the glazing of the facade is facing the garden turning it into a fascinating eye-catcher. Also, the facade panels here are in different formats and tones of gray creating an excellent style. It represents the taste of the builders correctly. Due to the diagonal shape of the upper floor, the otherwise square windows are perforated impressively.

7. Imposing cultivation of glass

Gärtnerhaus, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH Modern houses
This picture showcases an outstanding residential building from the year 1921. The massive glass facade expands the living space and supplements the previously rectangular building to an almost square floor plan. Through the complete glazing of the high and medium construction, an exceptionally bright area was achieved. Its results redefine living in harmony with nature.

8. Modern contrast

Einfamilienhaus D, Architekturbüro Dongus Architekturbüro Dongus Modern houses
The large glazing pleasantly complements the massive look of this concrete house. It is due to an almost frame-less metal glass facade, which makes the building seem much more open and comfortable. The facade is also made more interesting with a slight mirroring of the glass fronts.

9. Exceptional glass house

Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern houses
The transparency to the garden and the surrounding nature characterizes this building. The glazing over several floors along with the colour contrast of the upper and ground floor emphasize the appearance of this modern residential house. On the top level, fine-grained, white plaster and a smooth black plaster were used in the glass facades. The contrast is added by the coarse-grained, dark gray broom on the ground floor.

10. A classic house

Villa am Rhein – Straßenansicht, Architekturbüro Lehnen Architekturbüro Lehnen Modern houses
This building from the 1930s was provided with this generously glazed cultivation. The old villa now looks very modern and opens up towards the garden side. Through the large cross-windows on the right, the old-fashioned charm is taken up and placed in a contemporary context. Particularly impressive is the glass front, which runs over two floors, in the middle part of the cultivation, which gives all sorts of insights into the interior.

11. Wooden house with glass

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
Modern, compact and ecologically adjusted, this house made of glass fulfills a lot of living expectations. Through the massive glass facade, you always live in contact with nature and can benefit from a light-flooded interior. No wonder that this building is designed primarily as a small holiday house for relaxing during vacations.

Which one of these glass facades was your favourite?

