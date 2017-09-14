7 Wall cladding ideas for your kitchen

The times when kitchens were tiled from floor to ceiling and adorned the walls are over. Today we have a wide variety of wall coverings available for the kitchen, including ceramic, tiles, wood, wallpapers, acrylics, and plastics.
Before we can choose a particular type of wall covering, several things need to be considered. What color do we want to bring into the kitchen? How expensive or cost-effective is the kitchen panelling? What will the surface have to endure? Do we want to install it ourselves or bring in an expert? These are a few of the most important questions that need to be answered first and foremost. Besides, the wall design also has a decisive influence on the style of the kitchen. If you're looking for a warm and cozy ambiance, you'll find gold-plated wood or metal surfaces to be more appropriate.
To make the process a little easier, we have put together seven different kitchen cladding designs and materials to help you get inspired.
If you want to add a little color to your kitchen, then choosing plastic or acrylic to work with is an excellent idea. These materials are water proof, fast-drying, durable, and easy to clean. Therefore it makes them ideal for kitchen cladding. Many modern paints and varnishes like these also contain anti-mold agents, which is also quite handy.
Ceramic tiles are still trendy when it comes to lining kitchen walls as they are easy to maintain. They can also handle water jets, greasy splashes, wine stains and much more making them a life saver. In addition to this, there is a limitless selection of different designs, colors, and shapes of tiles available for the kitchen walls. It can help every cook to find the perfect tile for their kitchen.
Using wood in the kitchen looks natural and cozy. However, it is also relatively sensitive to moisture. Therefore, if you decide to use a wooden wall covering in the kitchen, you should get it installed by an experienced specialist. It is also a good idea to regularly oil or grow wall cladding from real wood, too, protect the surface while preserving the natural character of the material.
If you are looking for a straightforward and cost-effective wall covering for the kitchen, then you can opt for vinyl plates. These are easy to apply and maintain along with being suitable for every budget. Vinyl plates can be individually customized or personalized as you can see in our example.
Granite, slate, marble, sandstone, and quartz are a few common natural stones used for wall cladding. The reason natural stones are very popular is that they are easy to clean, durable, and looks sophisticated, no matter whether you choose a rustic or a luxurious theme. However, one should always leave the mounting of such stone plates in the hands of a professional team.
Wallpapers are probably not the most typical material for kitchens wall cladding. But they are now an exciting alternative to traditional materials. Apart from this, there are now numerous coated variations available which are easy to clean, durable and relatively moisture-insensitive. The best thing about wallpapers is that they open up a huge range of design possibilities.
Stainless steel is rarely used as wall cladding for kitchen. But in fact, it combines many advantages of other alternatives. The material is heat-resistant and is therefore particularly suitable for the area behind the stove. Also, stainless steel is as easy to clean as tiles, as dirt and water can be conveniently removed. The icing on the cake is the look of the material, which visually also complements many kitchen utensils especially the ones made of steel. Therefore, it forms a harmonious structure within your kitchen.
