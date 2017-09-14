7 Wall cladding ideas for your kitchen

The times when kitchens were tiled from floor to ceiling and adorned the walls are over. Today we have a wide variety of wall coverings available for the kitchen, including ceramic, tiles, wood, wallpapers, acrylics, and plastics.

Before we can choose a particular type of wall covering, several things need to be considered. What color do we want to bring into the kitchen? How expensive or cost-effective is the kitchen panelling? What will the surface have to endure? Do we want to install it ourselves or bring in an expert? These are a few of the most important questions that need to be answered first and foremost. Besides, the wall design also has a decisive influence on the style of the kitchen. If you're looking for a warm and cozy ambiance, you'll find gold-plated wood or metal surfaces to be more appropriate.

To make the process a little easier, we have put together seven different kitchen cladding designs and materials to help you get inspired.