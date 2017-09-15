Your browser is out-of-date.

22 Ideas to design a modern TV corner

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, Tibaldi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
The best way to relax after a long day is by watching TV along with your family. For this reason designing a cozy and comfortable TV corner or room is all the more important. With so many different decor options available it can be a little challenging to find the ideal one. So to make this choice a bit easy we have collected 22 inspiring designs in our ideabook.

1. Classic layout

Villa storica nel Carrarese, interninow interninow Living room
interninow

interninow
interninow
interninow

Neutral colour interior with wall mounted television is one of the most classiest layouts that you can choose.

2. Wall mounted cabinets

Casa GF, quadrato | studio di architettura quadrato | studio di architettura Living room Wood White
quadrato | studio di architettura

quadrato | studio di architettura
quadrato | studio di architettura
quadrato | studio di architettura

Instead of mounting the television on the wall you can also opt for cabinets to increase your storage and make it look amazing.

3. Touch of colour

Ristrutturazione Interno Cascina Canale d'Alba (CN) Stile Country Minimal , ENRICO MARCHIARO _ eMsign Studio _ Architettura_Interior Design ENRICO MARCHIARO _ eMsign Studio _ Architettura_Interior Design Modern living room
ENRICO MARCHIARO _ eMsign Studio _ Architettura_Interior Design

ENRICO MARCHIARO _ eMsign Studio _ Architettura_Interior Design
ENRICO MARCHIARO _ eMsign Studio _ Architettura_Interior Design
ENRICO MARCHIARO _ eMsign Studio _ Architettura_Interior Design

Adding a colourful couch can make your space look vibrant.

4. White on white

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, Tibaldi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Opting for a white on white interior is the perfect way to create harmony within your TV corner.

5. Stone wall

casa FS, M2Bstudio M2Bstudio Modern living room
M2Bstudio

M2Bstudio
M2Bstudio
M2Bstudio

Using stones to create a focal wall is the simplest way to make the space look grand.

6. Lounger

" Polihouse" , Luca Bucciantini Architettura d' interni Luca Bucciantini Architettura d' interni Living room Wood White
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni

Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni

Instead of a regular sofa you can opt for modern loungers to make the room more comfortable.

7. Open shelves

VIALE ABRUZZI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Living room
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

Open shelves can also be created around your television to increase storage.

8. Red brick wall

LOFT N, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Living room
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

A rustic look can be achieved within your modern TV room by creating a red brick wall.

9. Colourful TV table

Restauro di Villa Recrosio oggi Benvenuti, Pietro Carlo Pellegrini Architetto Pietro Carlo Pellegrini Architetto Modern living room
Pietro Carlo Pellegrini Architetto

Pietro Carlo Pellegrini Architetto
Pietro Carlo Pellegrini Architetto
Pietro Carlo Pellegrini Architetto

An otherwise subtle room can be made to look lively with the help of a colourful TV table.

10. Wall mounted TV

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

By mounting the television on the wall you can say enough floor space as it eliminates the need for a table.

11. Stone flooring

appartamento C+G - 2015, architetto Davide Fornero architetto Davide Fornero Modern living room Ceramic Beige
architetto Davide Fornero

architetto Davide Fornero
architetto Davide Fornero
architetto Davide Fornero

Natural stone flooring can also be used to make your TV corner look luxurious.

12. Artistic shelves

Soggiorno Tessuto Verde e legno di recupero con Nicchia, Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Living room Wood
Laquercia21

Laquercia21
Laquercia21
Laquercia21

One can also add an artistic touch to their TV corner by using similar looking colourful and open cabinets.

13. Multi-functional layout

APPARTAMENTO FM, 07am architetti 07am architetti Living room
07am architetti

07am architetti
07am architetti
07am architetti

To create a multi-functional layout you can use your open cabinets as a bookshelf. It can make the room ideal for both watching TV as well as reading books.

14. Wooden tables

Ristrutturazione appartamento Como, Cappelletti Architetti Cappelletti Architetti Modern living room Marble White
Cappelletti Architetti

Cappelletti Architetti
Cappelletti Architetti
Cappelletti Architetti

Wooden tables are another piece of furniture that can give your room a rustic touch.

15. Chandelier

Ortles, Denis Confalonieri - Interiors & Architecture Denis Confalonieri - Interiors & Architecture Modern living room
Denis Confalonieri – Interiors &amp; Architecture

Denis Confalonieri - Interiors & Architecture
Denis Confalonieri – Interiors &amp; Architecture
Denis Confalonieri - Interiors & Architecture

Light fixtures like chandeliers can also help transform your space instantly.

16. Furniture

UN APPARTAMENTO VERSATILE, T+T ARCHITETTURA T+T ARCHITETTURA Modern living room
T+T ARCHITETTURA

T+T ARCHITETTURA
T+T ARCHITETTURA
T+T ARCHITETTURA

Instead of opting for dull looking furniture you must choose colourful ones as it can make the room look more dramatic.

17. In-built TV

Da casa anni 60 ad appartamento moderno!, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Modern living room Wood White
Architetto Luigia Pace

Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace

In-built televisions not only make the corner look good, but it decreases the chances of people bumping into the units as well.

18. Glass cabinet

Ristrutturazione appartamento di 95mq Roma, Collatino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Transparent glass cabinets like these can blend easily with your existing decor.

19. Entertainment unit

HOUSE FB, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Living room
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Creating custom entertainment units will give you enough space to store all your gadgets at the same location.

20. Wall art

57125 House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Modern living room
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

To make the blank wall look beautiful the designer has added large size embossed paintings.

21. Semi-concealed cabinets

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, Beinasco, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Similar looking semi-enclosed cabinets can be used for both decoration as well as storage.

22. Curio shelves

Quadrifamiliare "IL QUADRIFOGLIO", 2P COSTRUZIONI srl 2P COSTRUZIONI srl Living room
2P COSTRUZIONI srl

2P COSTRUZIONI srl
2P COSTRUZIONI srl
2P COSTRUZIONI srl

If you're looking for a simple design then adding a few open curious shelves around your television can be an excellent alternative.

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

6 Tips to reduce noise in your home
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?

