11 Perfect counters for small kitchens

A kitchen is a place that sees a lot of activities throughout the day. Here everyone comes together to cook, eat, drink or simply spend the afternoon with a cup of tea. But sometimes the kitchen is tiny, and there is hardly room to accommodate all the things essential like a table which can accommodate at least two or three people.
At Homify we understand how difficult it can be to deal with small kitchens especially while trying to make them functional. So today we want to present you with ten designs, which have managed to integrate a counter despite the small dimensions of the room.
This first kitchen showcases how exposed concrete and open pipes can look beautiful. The colored kitchen cabinets are particularly noticeable due to the subtle background. The worktop made of gray stone charmingly extends the kitchen counter to the other corner. It gives you enough space to work in the kitchen along with a bar to sit. Also, wooden stools create a connection between the modern kitchen and the cozy parquet floor.
This counter radiates a very modern design as the worktop is made of stainless steel. But thanks to the various wooden elements in the kitchen, like the dining table, the wooden floor, and the bar one gets an inviting feeling. An ultra-moderns touch is also added with the help of black bar kitchen stools, which harmoniously blends with the hanging lights.
This kitchen was originally in a u-shaped layout, which now has two openings. The minimalist design of this pure white glossy kitchen is something that makes it so impressive. A long and narrow bar counter was installed on two sides of the layout to make room for people to sit. Six designer chairs in bright red set a cheerful contrast to the otherwise white kitchen.
A touch of pastel green in this minimalist white kitchen makes it look breathtaking and creates a lasting impression. Here, too, the kitchen and worktop are designed in a U-shaped layout. The continuity of the counters helps extended the space. Also, the two mint green stools allow the residents to look directly into the interior of the kitchen. Here, communication between the chef and the guests is not a problem. A stylish refrigerator is incorporated to match the mint green stools on the opposite side.
With the help of this kitchen bar for a small kitchen, the designer was able to add numerous wooden elements. Therefore, it was converted into a rustic design. Our kitchen planners have designed only the white worktops. The four bar stools made of leather and wood can be found on the long counter space. It helps the table resemble a bar.
This blue and white kitchen also comes in a u-shape. However, our experts have integrated a dining table to make it more functional. The minimalist white table helped extend the shape but was deliberately lowered so that it forms a classic table for two dining arrangement. A small wine fridge was also installed next to the dining table. Also, three hanging lamps illuminate the table generously.
In this example, we look at a kitchen, which comes in a classic design. Due to the lack of space, our kitchen planners have simply taken the large dining table and combined it with the first cooking counter. The white lacquered counter panel offers a beautiful and warm contrast to the wooden table. Also, the upholstered designer chairs add a great touch.
This kitchen showcases pure romance as well as a playful side. Due to the lack of space, our experts have simply installed the dining table in the kitchen. Together with four bar stools, one can comfortably serve meals in the kitchen. The white lacquered kitchen cabinets add a nostalgic touch. It also offers a great contrast to the lacquered natural wood work surface.
Admittedly, this kitchen is not small. But we found the integration of the counter so nice that we did not want to withhold the design. This kitchen presents itself in a beautiful beach house style, which is generally found in Northern Germany or the Frisian islands. White kitchen furniture combined with warm wooden elements such as worktops and the floor form a great unity.
This kitchen is a perfect example of an asymmetric design. Our kitchen planners have simply installed two counters that too in different shapes and on various heights. The bar counter has a triangular shape which people can use from one side. Whereas, the dining table is oval. The design also has three modern stools to give it a futuristic feel. It won't be wrong to say that this kitchen with a bar has a mysterious touch to itself.
We decided to finish our ideabook with a modern kitchen design. Due to the space being limited within this kitchen our experts have only integrated a small table with two chairs. But it is still enough for a family of two. This small kitchen with bar, together with the red hanging lights and fresh flowers turns it into an eye-catching space.
For more designs check out our ideabooks