11 Perfect counters for small kitchens

A kitchen is a place that sees a lot of activities throughout the day. Here everyone comes together to cook, eat, drink or simply spend the afternoon with a cup of tea. But sometimes the kitchen is tiny, and there is hardly room to accommodate all the things essential like a table which can accommodate at least two or three people.

At Homify we understand how difficult it can be to deal with small kitchens especially while trying to make them functional. So today we want to present you with ten designs, which have managed to integrate a counter despite the small dimensions of the room.