17 Flooring ideas for your entrance corridor

When it comes to choosing the right kind of flooring material for your entrance corridor, you need to take various things into account. Two of the most important features that you must think about are aesthetics and the resistance of the material. A floor needs to endure a lot of foot fall which means you cannot integrate a fragile material. However, there are many great flooring options that also look wonderful. To give you an idea of few of them here are 17 pictures that we have put together.
White marble can provide a luxurious look to your entrance.
Marble that has a tinge of gray can help compliment the decor of your entrance as well.
Wall to wall floor carpets and an ideal option when you are trying to protect the material from scratches or damage.
If you want to give your entrance a raw appeal then using white cement is an excellent idea.
Large white tiles are not only a study flooring material but are also easy to clean and maintain.
Slate also proves to be an ideal material while you are trying to build your entrance floor.
Plaster is a cheap flooring material which is also easily available everywhere.
In case you want wooden finish for your floor at a low cost then opting for lamination sheets is a must.
Dark wood floor can help uplift the vibe of an otherwise white entrance.
If you are looking for an Industrial style entrance then using granite is also a great choice.
For a bright looking entrance using natural colour wood is the right choice.
Light colour wood can also be used for creating a subtle and designer looking entrance floor.
If you are planning to keep the decor of your entrance simple then using glossy printed tiles is the best way to make it stand out.
Another material that can help you create a rustic floor is cement tiles.
Reusing old pallet wood will give your flooring a custom look.
One can also use fibre floor boards for creating their natural looking entrance.