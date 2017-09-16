Your browser is out-of-date.

17 Flooring ideas for your entrance corridor

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Chelsea townhouse, adventures in living adventures in living Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
When it comes to choosing the right kind of flooring material for your entrance corridor, you need to take various things into account. Two of the most important features that you must think about are aesthetics and the resistance of the material. A floor needs to endure a lot of foot fall which means you cannot integrate a fragile material. However, there are many great flooring options that also look wonderful. To give you an idea of few of them here are 17 pictures that we have put together.

1. White marble

Modern Chinoiserie Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
White marble can provide a luxurious look to your entrance.

2. A touch of gray

Chelsea townhouse, adventures in living adventures in living Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Marble that has a tinge of gray can help compliment the decor of your entrance as well.

3. Floor carpet

Hallway and Living room Gullaksen Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Wall to wall floor carpets and an ideal option when you are trying to protect the material from scratches or damage.

4. White cement

Rum Point, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If you want to give your entrance a raw appeal then using white cement is an excellent idea.

5. Large tiles

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Large white tiles are not only a study flooring material but are also easy to clean and maintain.

6. Slate stone

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Slate also proves to be an ideal material while you are trying to build your entrance floor.

7. Plaster

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Plaster is a cheap flooring material which is also easily available everywhere.

8. Lamination sheets

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
In case you want wooden finish for your floor at a low cost then opting for lamination sheets is a must.

9. Dark wood

Beautiful Gallery Stairway Entrance homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White entrance,entrance hall,hallway,stairs,gallery,white,brown,wood,dark wood
Dark wood floor can help uplift the vibe of an otherwise white entrance.

10. Granite

Entry Stairs D-Max Photography industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs.
If you are looking for an Industrial style entrance then using granite is also a great choice.

11. Natural wood

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
For a bright looking entrance using natural colour wood is the right choice.

12. Light wood

Edwardian style Cut String Stairs Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Light colour wood can also be used for creating a subtle and designer looking entrance floor.

13. Glossy printed tiles

An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If you are planning to keep the decor of your entrance simple then using glossy printed tiles is the best way to make it stand out.

14. Cement tiles

Forty Farm Smarta Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Another material that can help you create a rustic floor is cement tiles.

15. Pallet wood

White Hallway Jigsaw Interior Architecture Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood White
Reusing old pallet wood will give your flooring a custom look.

16. Floor boards

Hall Studio Mark Ruthven Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
One can also use fibre floor boards for creating their natural looking entrance.

17. Matt finish tiles

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Black
In case you're using bold colours in your entrance corridor then matt-finish tiles are the best way to complement the look.

For more such tips check out our ideabooks 

11 Perfect counters for small kitchens
Which one of these floors was your favourite?

