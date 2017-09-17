Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Amazing design ideas for small bedrooms

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Gloucester Road Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom
We all know how important a bedroom is for our soul and our health. It is the part of the house where we spend an awful amount of time, relaxing, sleeping or just talking with our partner. But often enough we are a little disappointed because our bedroom is too small. There are times when one feels that there is not sufficient room for all the things that we want to incorporate. However, even the smallest of bedrooms have enough potential so that they can become a safe harbor for us. We at homify have put together a collection of 15 pictures, which show you a few smart solutions for small bedrooms.

1. A simple design

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist bedroom
We feel that this bedroom design is ideal for starting with today's ideabook. It is the perfect example of how less can be more. In this bedroom, we only find the most basic things incorporated like the bed, a lamp and a TV. Thus, this minimalist design makes the room a quiet place to let go and relax.

2. Mirror

homify Modern style bedroom
The large mirror in the bedroom gives it a feeling of depth. The larger the mirror, the more light will be reflected into every corner of the room.

3. Clever storage space

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
Chaos and mess in a small bedroom can be fatal. Therefore, we should spend a few minutes every day cleaning up our room. If you do not have a closet where you can store your clothes and accessories, then a wall curtain can also be used.

4. Design with daylight

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Natural light can have significant effects in a small room. Therefore, we should strive to bring in as much daylight as possible to make the bedroom look bright. For this one should get rid of thick curtains or heavy roller blinds. You can also use remote light systems at night.

5. The office corner

마이크로하우스 리모델링, OUA 오유에이 OUA 오유에이 Modern kitchen
If you are unsure about the design of a small room, then you should rely on experts. By using clever furniture pieces, a beautiful and multi-functional room can be set up instantly. Even a work space can be integrated within the bedroom to make it more functional.

6. Textile

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
Bright color fabrics can work for small areas, as they make the room look bigger. This tip also applies to a bedroom, where one can create fantastic designs with bright textiles. But still, it should look harmonious. The pillows in this example attract a lot of attention along with the wall art.

7. Storage under the bed

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
In case you do not have space for a large wardrobe in the bedroom then integrating a few drawers under the bed can also do the trick. The space under your bed usually goes to waste so by adding drawers you can create additional storage.

8. Folding beds

Casa AD - Barcelona, IF arquitectos IF arquitectos Eclectic style bedroom
Using folding furniture like this bed is an excellent idea to save space in the room. The system with this fold-down bed is particularly apt. In the folded-in state, the wall also takes over the task of a room divider making it multi-functional.

9. A large closet

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
A large wall cabinet can be a real investment, especially when customized to maximize the space. Units like these can give you enough of hanging space, drawers, and shelves to organize your things properly.

10. Wall design

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Distraction is also a good tactic to decorate small bedrooms. One could simply paint the main wall in a stronger colour and beautify the bedroom with small prints, stickers, or photos. Such a wall can complement the other neutral walls and take away the attention from the size of the room.

11. Industrial look

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
Using red bricks on the wall can achieve the same effect as we have described in the last picture. By this, a cool industrial style can be conjured which can give the room an extraordinary atmosphere.

12. Light

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
With this example, we come back to the topic of light in small spaces. Daylight is good for every place. However, even in the summers, it is sometimes dark outside. This is why one should invest in beautiful night lights, candles or wind lights. It will help drive the bedroom in a cozy atmosphere during the evenings.

13. Practical and beautiful

Квартира в Стамбуле, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Most of us keep our towels scattered here and there as they do not have a particular place. However, a small ladder can be used for drying out the towels within the room itself. Particularly in the summer, the air in our house is very dry, and the damp towels give a little moisture back to the chamber.  It can be beneficial for our mucous membranes while sleeping.

14. Messages on the wall

homify Industrial style bedroom
This bedroom showcases a message or quote on the main wall written in giant letters on a wooden panel. It creates an outstanding and stylish decor.

15. Compact furniture

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
In case one does not have a design in mind than the furniture simply has to take over. Here, carpenters have designed compact looking furniture so that they could use the vertical space. Wardrobe, stairs, and bed have been incorporated in this small area.

Which one of these bedrooms inspired you the most?

