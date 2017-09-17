15 Amazing design ideas for small bedrooms

We all know how important a bedroom is for our soul and our health. It is the part of the house where we spend an awful amount of time, relaxing, sleeping or just talking with our partner. But often enough we are a little disappointed because our bedroom is too small. There are times when one feels that there is not sufficient room for all the things that we want to incorporate. However, even the smallest of bedrooms have enough potential so that they can become a safe harbor for us. We at homify have put together a collection of 15 pictures, which show you a few smart solutions for small bedrooms.