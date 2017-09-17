Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Amazing ideas for small gardens

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Piccolo giardino di città, Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Modern Garden Metal Orange
An outdoor garden even if small, is a big dream for many of us. It is the ideal place to spend time with our family and friends. A garden can also be used for big or small parties. In case you have a small house then you might think that creating a garden is a worthless effort. But the truth is completely opposite. By reading this ideabook you will be surprised how easy it is to transform your small garden into an incredible haven of peace.

1. Wooden planters

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Creating similar looking natural wood planters will give your garden a rustic touch.

2. Shrubs

Wielopoziomowy ogród, LandscapeDesign.pl LandscapeDesign.pl Classic style garden
LandscapeDesign.pl

LandscapeDesign.pl
LandscapeDesign.pl
LandscapeDesign.pl

Instead of trees you can opt for small shrubs for your garden to make it look beautiful.

3. Patio furniture

Relooking per un dammuso nella Val di Noto., Boite Maison Boite Maison Mediterranean style garden
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Small patio furniture pieces like chairs and tables can look good in any garden regardless of its size.

4. Combining elements

Piccoli giardini realizzati in città. small garden in the city, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Classic style garden
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

By combining different elements like stone and grass you can create your own custom design.

5. Stone designs

Piccoli giardini realizzati in città. small garden in the city, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Classic style garden
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

Another way to create stone pattern within your garden is by opting for this spiral designs.

6. Stone garden

Casa Owen, Terra Terra Modern Garden
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

Traditional stone gardens can be an ideal choice for locations with dry climate.

7. Accessorizing

Piccolo giardino di città, Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Modern Garden Metal Orange
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

Accessorizing your small garden with bright looking lamps and cushions can uplift the vibe of the area.

8. Colourful flowers

Piante e sassi, Simona Carcano Simona Carcano Eclectic style garden
Simona Carcano

Simona Carcano
Simona Carcano
Simona Carcano

Colourful flowers can add an elegant touch to your garden without much effort.

9. Walkway

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

If you are looking to create a walkway within your garden then using natural stone is an excellent option.

10. Cozy ambiance

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

To create a cozy ambiance in your small garden you can place your chairs under the tree and also incorporate a few lanterns if possible.

11. Fire place

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

One can also create a small fireplace within the garden using natural stones.

12. Dining table

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Patios & Decks
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

In case you like to eat outside then adding a sleek looking dining table to your garden is a must.

13. Elevated ground

Le Pres de Bas, CCD Architects CCD Architects Patios & Decks
CCD Architects

Le Pres de Bas

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

An elevated ground lined with stones can give your small garden a dramatic appeal.

14. A small pool

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

The best way to deal with the harsh summer months is by incorporating a small pool within your garden.

15. Focal wall

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern Garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Focal walls are not just for interiors. You can create them in your garden with creeper plants. One may also decorate them with mirrors like seen in this picture.

Which one of these small gardens inspired you the most?

