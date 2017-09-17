15 Amazing ideas for small gardens

An outdoor garden even if small, is a big dream for many of us. It is the ideal place to spend time with our family and friends. A garden can also be used for big or small parties. In case you have a small house then you might think that creating a garden is a worthless effort. But the truth is completely opposite. By reading this ideabook you will be surprised how easy it is to transform your small garden into an incredible haven of peace.
Creating similar looking natural wood planters will give your garden a rustic touch.
Instead of trees you can opt for small shrubs for your garden to make it look beautiful.
Small patio furniture pieces like chairs and tables can look good in any garden regardless of its size.
By combining different elements like stone and grass you can create your own custom design.
Another way to create stone pattern within your garden is by opting for this spiral designs.
Traditional stone gardens can be an ideal choice for locations with dry climate.
Accessorizing your small garden with bright looking lamps and cushions can uplift the vibe of the area.
Colourful flowers can add an elegant touch to your garden without much effort.
If you are looking to create a walkway within your garden then using natural stone is an excellent option.
To create a cozy ambiance in your small garden you can place your chairs under the tree and also incorporate a few lanterns if possible.
One can also create a small fireplace within the garden using natural stones.
In case you like to eat outside then adding a sleek looking dining table to your garden is a must.
An elevated ground lined with stones can give your small garden a dramatic appeal.
The best way to deal with the harsh summer months is by incorporating a small pool within your garden.
Focal walls are not just for interiors. You can create them in your garden with creeper plants. One may also decorate them with mirrors like seen in this picture.
