18 Rustic and country style kitchen designs

In this ideabook we are focusing on rustic or country style interior. A style that not only serves cottages and houses but is also able to be a part of any city apartment. When we talk about rustic kitchens, what comes to mind is a large space with big closets and family size oven. But this does not mean that you must have tens of square meters available to build your kitchen. To inspire you, we have compiled a gallery of 18 kitchens with country style interiors which will convince you to remodel your existing ones.