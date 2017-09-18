18 Rustic and country style kitchen designs

In this ideabook we are focusing on rustic or country style interior. A style that not only serves cottages and houses but is also able to be a part of any city apartment. When we talk about rustic kitchens, what comes to mind is a large space with big closets and family size oven. But this does not mean that you must have tens of square meters available to build your kitchen. To inspire you, we have compiled a gallery of 18 kitchens with country style interiors which will convince you to remodel your existing ones.
Pastel shades like powder blue can give your kitchen a country style interior easily.
To make the cabinets look rustic one should always use a neutral colours like beige.
Open wooden beams are also a symbol of traditional barn style layout.
In case you want to make your flooring look natural and rustic than opting for wood is an excellent idea.
Crown molding throughout the kitchen will not only make the place look elegant but will also give it a country style touch.
Instead of only beams you can also make the entire ceiling of your kitchen using wooden panels to give it a natural feel.
Similar white cabinetry not only looks clean and organized but also elegant.
Stone counters are another element that you can incorporate in your rustic style kitchen.
Adding window drapes with bold patterns is the simplest way of making your kitchen look rustic.
The best alternative for wooden floor is using natural looking lamination sheets as they are budget friendly.
Another piece of furniture that you can add to your kitchen is wooden bar stools.
Adding potted plants wherever possible can also give your kitchen a country style design.
Vintage looking ceiling light fixtures can also give your kitchen the desired look.
Traditional looking dining tables are an excellent option for small rustic kitchens.
By keeping your cabinet design simple you can make them look beautiful and traditional at the same time.
Combining earthy tones of colours like brown and beige can also give you a raw ambiance within your kitchen.
Diagonally tiled floors can also replicate a rustic looking space.