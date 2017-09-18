Your browser is out-of-date.

18 Rustic and country style kitchen designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Квартира в стиле прованс, Строительная компания Конструктив Крым Строительная компания Конструктив Крым Kitchen White
In this ideabook we are focusing on rustic or country style interior. A style that not only serves cottages and houses but is also able to be a part of any city apartment. When we talk about rustic kitchens, what comes to mind is a large space with big closets and family size oven. But this does not mean that you must have tens of square meters available to build your kitchen. To inspire you, we have compiled a gallery of 18 kitchens with country style interiors which will convince you to remodel your existing ones.

1. Pastel colours

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

Pastel shades like powder blue can give your kitchen a country style interior easily.

2. Nuteral cabinets

Romantisch Wohnen..., Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

To make the cabinets look rustic one should always use a neutral colours like beige.

3. Wooden beams

Metamorfoza domu w Bieszczadach, deco chata deco chata Kitchen
deco chata

deco chata
deco chata
deco chata

Open wooden beams are also a symbol of traditional barn style layout.

4. Wooden floor

Self Catering Holiday Cottage, Derek Phillips Photography Derek Phillips Photography Kitchen
Derek Phillips Photography

Self Catering Holiday Cottage

Derek Phillips Photography
Derek Phillips Photography
Derek Phillips Photography

In case you want to make your flooring look natural and rustic than opting for wood is an excellent idea.

5. Crown molding

Квартира в стиле прованс, Строительная компания Конструктив Крым Строительная компания Конструктив Крым Kitchen White
Строительная компания Конструктив Крым

Строительная компания Конструктив Крым
Строительная компания Конструктив Крым
Строительная компания Конструктив Крым

Crown molding throughout the kitchen will not only make the place look elegant but will also give it a country style touch.

6. Wooden ceiling

Квартира в ЖК "Белые Ночи", Center of interior design Center of interior design Kitchen
Center of interior design

Center of interior design
Center of interior design
Center of interior design

Instead of only beams you can also make the entire ceiling of your kitchen using wooden panels to give it a natural feel.

7. White cabinetry

Mutfak Projelerimiz, Monarch Mutfak Monarch Mutfak Kitchen
Monarch Mutfak

Monarch Mutfak
Monarch Mutfak
Monarch Mutfak

Similar white cabinetry not only looks clean and organized but also elegant.

8. Stone counter

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Stone counters are another element that you can incorporate in your rustic style kitchen.

9. Drapes

Design Reetdach Neubau, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Kitchen
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Adding window drapes with bold patterns is the simplest way of making your kitchen look rustic.

10. Laminated floor

Die Unschuld vom Lande – das war gestern, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Kitchen
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

The best alternative for wooden floor is using natural looking lamination sheets as they are budget friendly.

11. Bar stools

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Another piece of furniture that you can add to your kitchen is wooden bar stools.

12. Potted plants

French farm house blue, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Kitchen Wood Blue
Auspicious Furniture

French farm house blue

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

Adding potted plants wherever possible can also give your kitchen a country style design.

13. Ceiling lights

Квартира в деревенском стиле ЖК "Рублевское предместье" , Studio Onion Heads Studio Onion Heads Kitchen
Studio Onion Heads

Studio Onion Heads
Studio Onion Heads
Studio Onion Heads

Vintage looking ceiling light fixtures can also give your kitchen the desired look.

14. Dining table

B&B AT02, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Kitchen
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

Traditional looking dining tables are an excellent option for small rustic kitchens.

15. Cabinet design

Cucina rustica con lavello e piano cucina in pietra, CusenzaMarmi CusenzaMarmi Kitchen Stone Grey
CusenzaMarmi

CusenzaMarmi
CusenzaMarmi
CusenzaMarmi

By keeping your cabinet design simple you can make them look beautiful and traditional at the same time.

16. Combining colours

Spazio cucina: dagli anni '70 al country chic, RGROOM RGROOM Kitchen Wood Beige
RGROOM

RGROOM
RGROOM
RGROOM

Combining earthy tones of colours like brown and beige can also give you a raw ambiance within your kitchen.

17. Tilled floor

Cucina Shabby Chic , Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Kitchen
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

Diagonally tiled floors can also replicate a rustic looking space.

18. Fresh take

天韻室內設計 homify Kitchen
homify

天韻室內設計

homify
homify
homify

To give your kitchen a fresh and natural look using different shades of green is an ideal choice.

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?

