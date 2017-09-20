4 Types of Outdoor floors – Their advantages and disadvantages

Ceramic outdoor flooring is one of the most commonly used options. The reason is that there are many advantages. Easy to maintain and clean, a ceramic floor is resistant to temperature changes, making it ideal for exterior use. There are several types of ceramic floors that one can choose including clay, porcelain, and stoneware. Also, each one has their specific advantages.

1. Mud floor- it is ideal to give a rustic flair to your terrace. Such tiles are handmade, therefore, have irregular and imperfect surface making it look unique. Although resistant, they still require regular treatment and care, as they are sensitive to blemishes.

2. Porcelain stoneware- It is recommended because of its durability, scratch and temperature resistance. In addition, porcelain is also very versatile. Today one can find tiles in various shapes, colours and even textures such as stone, marble, or wood. These floors are also easy to install. However, a couple of points must be taken into account. While creating an exterior floor, expansion joints should be left between the tiles as they are subjected to sudden changes in temperature.

3.Regular stoneware- Although, it is cheaper and easier to place stoneware, being thinner than porcelain it is also less resistant to the outside climate.