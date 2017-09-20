4 Types of Outdoor floors – Their advantages and disadvantages

Choosing the perfect outdoor floor for your house is not always simple. It is a decision which goes beyond the aesthetic aspect and enters a technical field as well. This is why one needs professional assistance so that they can dominate the minor technicalities. Finding the best outdoor flooring that fits the conditions of your house can be more annoying than choosing the color of the walls or the style of the furniture. However, it is critical that you design the home perfectly.
Today we are going to focus on exterior floor types. There are many factors to take into account while choosing a material since it has to withstand both high and low temperatures. Although the technical aspects are fundamental, we still need to find a floor that is visually pleasing. It is because one spends the best moments of summer on their terrace or deck. With the intention of making this process a little easier, we want to talk about the four most popular types of outdoor floors in this ideabooks.
Ceramic outdoor flooring is one of the most commonly used options. The reason is that there are many advantages. Easy to maintain and clean, a ceramic floor is resistant to temperature changes, making it ideal for exterior use. There are several types of ceramic floors that one can choose including clay, porcelain, and stoneware. Also, each one has their specific advantages.
1. Mud floor- it is ideal to give a rustic flair to your terrace. Such tiles are handmade, therefore, have irregular and imperfect surface making it look unique. Although resistant, they still require regular treatment and care, as they are sensitive to blemishes.
2. Porcelain stoneware- It is recommended because of its durability, scratch and temperature resistance. In addition, porcelain is also very versatile. Today one can find tiles in various shapes, colours and even textures such as stone, marble, or wood. These floors are also easy to install. However, a couple of points must be taken into account. While creating an exterior floor, expansion joints should be left between the tiles as they are subjected to sudden changes in temperature.
3.Regular stoneware- Although, it is cheaper and easier to place stoneware, being thinner than porcelain it is also less resistant to the outside climate.
Wood can also be a great option for your outdoor space as it is very aesthetic and comfortable. Although, this building material has many advantages it also has certain drawbacks as well. Wooden floors are more delicate than other materials and require continuous maintenance, especially if it is natural. Whether synthetic or natural, the installation of wooden pavement is also more complicated than of other materials, which is why it is advisable to go to hire only experts. However, here are a few advantages of wood making it worth it.
1. Beauty- Wood is undoubtedly the most beautiful and aesthetically pleasing flooring material. The variety of wood available is also extensive, which means you can choose different types. Tropical wood, teak, bamboo, and ipe, are a few good options as they are more resistant to rain and changes in weather. Wooden floors can also give a warm feeling and are much more comfortable when walking barefoot.
2. Practical- One of the best advantages of wood is that, when placed on a substructure, it can help level the floor. Thus avoiding irregularities and its consequences, such as an uncomfortable table or chair that limps.
An environmentally friendly and visually pleasing material is natural stone. Whether, polished and regular, the stone is a material of easy maintenance and excellent durability. Its singularity lies precisely in being a natural material which makes each stone unique. The most common types of stone for outdoor flooring are:
1. Lajas- Resistant to all kinds of weather, they are highly recommended for the coldest places, as they are not affected by ice. A well-kept and maintained slab floor can serve you for life.
2. Granite: Not the cheapest option, but certainly one of the most beautiful. Highly recommended for warm areas, due to its heat resistant feature. This material is also very versatile, as one can find it in different colors, sizes, and designs.
3. Slate: Since the material is waterproof and provides thermal insulation, it is also an excellent choice for the outdoor pavement. Slate has a gray color, which ranges from lighter shades to almost black giving a unique look to one's terrace. It is an aesthetic option but is also very resistant.
To give a modern touch to your space, you can also use outdoor polished cement flooring. Although it usually used indoors but being so impermeable, it is now being used outdoors as well. The polished concrete is also easy to install. It is a material resistant to all types of fats and detergents, making it simple to clean and maintain. Although one is accustomed to seeing it in gray, the truth is that there is a broad range of colours with which one can play.
