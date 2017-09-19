5 Ways of modernizing the interior of your house

To furnish an old building with modern ways, you need to plan. This standard tubing room of an old apartment was decorated quite naturally. The bedroom reveals its construction style due to the graceful round arch, which is visible above the window. Also, the elegant stucco can be seen on the ceiling of the room, which is hardly more than 2,70 meter wide. To not make a small space even more cumbersome, colours should be used sparingly. Our interior expert with this photo allows us to prescribe the most dominant colour for the room. A dark purple weaves the curtains, which not only looks full and strong but above all pleasantly warm to our sense of sight as well.

Dark colours at one end of the room give an optical depth to the narrow space, which we perceive in a room-enlarging manner. In particular cases, the high ceilings should also be used to one's advantage while setting up old buildings. In the photo, the purple curtains are on the top of the wall to dress them down. The entire wall height is therefore emphasized and attracts the viewer's attention. Once again, this detail creates an optical illusion in this tube room, which allows you to furnish the old building.