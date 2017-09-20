16 Single storey homes to inspire you

A single storey house is an absolutely fantastic solution for many landscapes. It can accommodate all the members of your family along with ensuring them a secure and comfort lifestyle. Also, do not forget that the single storey houses promote energy saving. In addition, regardless of the size of your bungalow, it will usually be easier to build. From a very practical point of view, you will also be able to clean up a single storey house more easily and faster. In the same way, the exterior maintenance of your house will also be facilitated. In a two-storey house, the height of your facade can quickly become an obstacle which intervenes with certain parts of the building. In short, a house on a single level can be the perfect choice. Here are 16 beautiful houses that will inspire your for sure.