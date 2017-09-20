16 Single storey homes to inspire you

A single storey house is an absolutely fantastic solution for many landscapes. It can accommodate all the members of your family along with ensuring them a secure and comfort lifestyle. Also, do not forget that the single storey houses promote energy saving. In addition, regardless of the size of your bungalow, it will usually be easier to build. From a very practical point of view, you will also be able to clean up a single storey house more easily and faster. In the same way, the exterior maintenance of your house will also be facilitated. In a two-storey house, the height of your facade can quickly become an obstacle which intervenes with certain parts of the building. In short, a house on a single level can be the perfect choice. Here are 16 beautiful houses that will inspire your for sure.
The soft tones of colour used for this house make it blend easily with its surrounding.
The combination of gray and white was uplifted by using coffee colour doors.
By incorporating thatched roof made of red tiles you can give your house a rustic touch.
This traditional style house has enough outdoor space for you to entertain your guests.
By adding glass doors and windows to this house the designer was able to get a modern effect.
The bright red roof of this house makes it look radiant and lively.
The light green walls of this beautiful single storey home allows it to look natural.
By painting the exterior of the house in light blue colour the designer was able to give it a unique touch.
Another classic combination that you can use is gray and white which always looks elegant.
Even single storey homes can be very spacious and comfortable.
The use of natural stone wall while designing the house makes it look rustic.
By keeping the design simple one was able to get a country style appearance.
Using old pallet wood for creating the deck gave the owners a sunny outdoor space.
The classic colour combination and outdoor garden makes this home look tasteful.
By adding a beautiful stone garden you can build a Japanese inspired house anytime.
A small backyard lawn can also make your house look modern and fresh.
