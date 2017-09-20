Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 Single storey homes to inspire you

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Fazenda Laranjeiras, ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN Rustic style house Wood
Loading admin actions …

A single storey house is an absolutely fantastic solution for many landscapes. It can accommodate all the members of your family along with ensuring them a secure and comfort lifestyle. Also, do not forget that the single storey houses promote energy saving. In addition, regardless of the size of your bungalow, it will usually be easier to build. From a very practical point of view, you will also be able to clean up a single storey house more easily and faster. In the same way, the exterior maintenance of your house will also be facilitated. In a two-storey house, the height of your facade can quickly become an obstacle which intervenes with certain parts of the building. In short, a house on a single level can be the perfect choice. Here are 16 beautiful houses that will inspire your for sure.

1. Soft tones inspire

homify Modern conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

The soft tones of colour used for this house make it blend easily with its surrounding.

2. Gray, and white

GLS Mamurbaba Villaları 6 No'lu Villa, NAZZ Design Studio NAZZ Design Studio Modern houses
NAZZ Design Studio

NAZZ Design Studio
NAZZ Design Studio
NAZZ Design Studio

The combination of gray and white was uplifted by using coffee colour doors.

3. Roof of red tiles

homify Modern houses Stone
homify

homify
homify
homify

By incorporating thatched roof made of red tiles you can give your house a rustic touch.

4. Traditional style

SINGLE STORY HOME, SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS Modern houses
SS ARCHITECTS &amp; ENGINEERS

SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS
SS ARCHITECTS &amp; ENGINEERS
SS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS

This traditional style house has enough outdoor space for you to entertain your guests.

5. Modern effect

햇살품은 미니멀리즘 주택 [용인 방아리], 윤성하우징 윤성하우징 Modern houses
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

By adding glass doors and windows to this house the designer was able to get a modern effect.

6. Radiant

Fazenda Laranjeiras, ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN Rustic style house Wood
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN

ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN

The bright red roof of this house makes it look radiant and lively.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Light green walls

RESIDÊNCIA, Vettori Arquitetura Vettori Arquitetura Modern houses
Vettori Arquitetura

Vettori Arquitetura
Vettori Arquitetura
Vettori Arquitetura

The light green walls of this beautiful single storey home allows it to look natural. 

8. The light blue wood

BUNGALOW IN FALKENSEE III, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Bungalows
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

By painting the exterior of the house in light blue colour the designer was able to give it a unique touch.

9. Gray with white

PROJEKT DOMU LOTE G2 - przytulna harmonia w nowoczesnym wydaniu , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Another classic combination that you can use is gray and white which always looks elegant.

10. Spacious

CASA D&C , Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern houses
Diego Alcântara – Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Diego Alcântara – Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Even single storey homes can be very spacious and comfortable.

11. Rustic appearance

주택-강원도, Design Anche Design Anche Modern houses
Design Anche

Design Anche
Design Anche
Design Anche

The use of natural stone wall while designing the house makes it look rustic.

12. Simple layout

Casa Abierta, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern houses
KUBE architecture

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

By keeping the design simple one was able to get a country style appearance.

13. A sunny terrace

Scandihaus, 춘건축 춘건축 Modern houses
춘건축

춘건축
춘건축
춘건축

Using old pallet wood for creating the deck gave the owners a sunny outdoor space.

14. Elegant and tasteful

Dom w Amarantusach , Abakon sp. z o.o. spółka komandytowa Abakon sp. z o.o. spółka komandytowa Bungalows
Abakon sp. z o.o. spółka komandytowa

Abakon sp. z o.o. spółka komandytowa
Abakon sp. z o.o. spółka komandytowa
Abakon sp. z o.o. spółka komandytowa

The classic colour combination and outdoor garden makes this home look tasteful.

15. Japanese inspired

下沢渡の家, ATELIER N ATELIER N Eclectic style houses
ATELIER N

ATELIER N
ATELIER N
ATELIER N

By adding a beautiful stone garden you can build a Japanese inspired house anytime.

16. Modern and fresh

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Lozí – Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí – Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

A small backyard lawn can also make your house look modern and fresh.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

6 Beautiful ideas to decorate homes with high walls
Which one of these houses inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks