7 Ways to combine wall colour with furniture

Colour is the impression produced by the rays of light, which are reflected and absorbed by the retina, depending on their wavelength. According to the RAE, it can also be defined as the peculiar character that some things have or even as a unique quality that distinguishes the style. All these definitions of colour only highlight the importance of them in our lives, not only in a physical sense but also psychological. Colour, as we see, transmits sensations and therefore has always had a particular symbolism. We also associate colours with marks, places, situations, thoughts, etc.

In a house, colour appears in many elements of its interior decoration. In the same space, one has furniture of different colours, decoration accessories, appliances and other necessary items to maintain smooth operation of the home. Also, the walls, ceilings, and floors of the house have their own colour, along with certain other elements like doors and windows. The combination and position of colours of all these items will generate a lasting impression and awaken the sensations. In this way, changing the colour of the walls to play with the chromatic palette of the furniture can help a room achieve amazing visual effects.