9 Feng Shui tips to keep negative energies away

In the worst moments of our lives, it is important to seek positivity, change our attitude and even leave some people behind to renew the energy of our home. Our house is the mirror of our life, and it is where we will seek rest. So if you do not feel at ease in your own home, then you require help. To make us feel happy in our home, Feng Shui can be of great use. Feng Shui is the influence of space on our well-being, either in the places where we work or live.
With this knowledge, you can see the positive influences present in the space and redirect the negative ones. In this sense, with certain modifications, one can improve and solve their professional, emotional, financial and health problems. To have a more positive attitude towards life and know how to ward off bad vibes from your home you can find the top nine Feng Shui tips in this ideabook.
The Feng Shui philosophy believes that we should throw away all objects that have been broken as they contribute negative energy or block the positive ones. Although you can try to replace and repair them, according to this philosophy the best we can do is throw them out and start over. Sometimes it can be complicated, but if you have some decorative object that has split into two then throw it away immediatly.
Many of us have the hobby of accumulating or collecting everything. It is because we are sorry or guilty to get rid of those items. These same objects that we store or collect can block the emotional and spiritual energy of our home. This is why when we see a well-organized house, with everything in its place, we feel calm and confident. It inevitably happens to you as well so get to work and clean out the clutter.
Flowers or plants are believed to be renewable energies by the experts of Feng Shui. That is why it is important that plants are a part of your decor. But you can also introduce a lily of peace as it has many advantageous. In case, you have problems with moisture or leaks; then this plant is ideal as it does not need much sun. It attracts good energy, is simple to maintain and always looks beautiful.
If you move to a new apartment which was inhabited earlier than the philosophy of Feng Shui recommends that you put a pinch of salt in each corner of every room. This culinary ingredient will help absorb the bad energy of the previous residents. After 48 hours of putting the salt, you just have to remove it from the corners and throw it away.
If you do not have mirrors in your house, then do not hesitate to bet on then even for a moment. The reason for this is that they attract positive vibes and will help to clear your mind. They are also excellent allies in your decoration as they reflect light and make the space look larger. There are lots of mirror designs to choose from which means you're sure to find one that suits your house and your decorative taste. But do not forget that you must place your mirrors well. It is not recommended to put them in front of the door or the bedroom because it could alter your passive energy.
It is important to have our head always directed to the north when it comes to studying, sleeping or working. According to Feng Shui, this induces a better flow because we will be in line with the energy of the planet. This means maybe it’s time to redirect the furniture of your rooms towards the north so that you can promote the positive vibes.
Attracting good energy should start at the entrance to your house. Placing a mirror, especially if the space is narrow, will not only make it look bigger and brighter. But it will also attract good energy to your home from the first moment. It is also recommended to put delicate objects as well as flowers near the entrance. They not only give positive feelings but also make the reception look more pleasant.
If you are thinking about the simplest ways of how to ward off bad energy then trying incense is a must. Perfuming your house with a pleasant aroma of incense, allows you to raise the positive energy and calm the environment. You have a huge variety of smells to choose from as far as incense is concerned. But you can also choose aromatic candles and natural air fresheners that will make your home feel much more pleasant and inviting.
Regularly cleaning the house of bad energies in Feng Shui is essential to create a sense of well-being in all the rooms of a home. Cleaning the bathrooms, cooking, dusting, vacuuming or scrubbing dishes can be boring. But the truth is that feeling the fresh air and the fragrances of the products can generate an excellent feeling. For cleaning the houses of negative energy, this Feng Shui tip is the best.
