20 Kitchens with marble and granite counter-tops

The kitchen is a workspace, and it has to incorporate all the necessary resources so that the culinary performance is done under optimum conditions. The hob is a fundamental part of the kitchen design and the materials you choose for it will determine the comfort and optimization level of the platform. Among the requirements that these materials need to meet the most important is resistance to changes in temperature. Using granite or marble for kitchen countertops are a perfect choice due to their strength and hardness. Also, these materials are aesthetically pleasing as well.

However, you have to keep in mind that not everything is an advantage. Among the weak points of marble is the fact that it is a porous material which can retain spots. To make the cleaning process convenient, it needs to be wiped off as soon as possible with a soft cloth or a sponge. Granite, on the other hand, is similar to marble concerning maintenance.