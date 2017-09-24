Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

33 Budget friendly renovation ideas for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
Loading admin actions …

Ever so often our body and mind desires certain changes in the decoration style of the house. But this is not always possible due to lack of money and constraints regarding purchasing big products. That is why we at Homify have put together some of the best ideas on how to decorate your house with little money. If you want to fill your head with fresh designs then this ideabook will reveal 33 ways of achieving beautiful changes with little money.

1. Change the kitchen floor

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

Changing your old kitchen floor using coloured tiles whether hydraulic or imitation will give it a spectacular bohemian look.

2. A bench

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

Replacing several dining chairs with a bench is not only fashionable but it will also allow you to organize large dinner parties comfortably.

3. Vinyls on the wall

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Vinyls are a very creative and economical way of remodeling the house with a little budget.  There are many designs that will give you a surreal experience even without leaving the room.

4. A coloured wall

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

There is nothing that has a greater impact than changing the colour of a wall. Painting a single wall will be enough to give your house a completely different look.

5. Original shelves

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

If you want to change the appearance of your bedroom you can choose to make your own shelves with boxes of fruit deformed to your liking as seen in the picture.

6. Strings of light

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Do not think garlands and chains of lights are just for Christmas. There are colourful luminaries available that can give your room a very homey air.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Fill the wall with memories

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

What better way to decorate your living room than with pictures of your happy moments. You can also hang other personal items such as art made by your family or friends.

8. Opt for contrasts

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

By introducing a material with strong contrast to the existing one you can mark a remarkable change. For example, use wooden furniture inside a black and white bathroom with ceramic tiles.

9. Design your own showcase

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

Just like with the shelves, you can also design your own showcase to display the objects you are most proud about.

10. Providing variety

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

Choosing furniture of various forms and colours will add some dynamism and joy to your house. That is why designers of this room opted for dining chairs of different colours.

11. Some subtle details

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

If you are looking for a subtle and delicate change in your bedroom then perhaps you can use a painted wooden plank in the form of a headboard.

12. A brick wall

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

With a little more expenditure you can create a brick wall that will give your house a very industrial look.

13. Play a little bit

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Building a swing in your own bedroom can be a fun way of transforming the space.  Of course, you have to make sure that the structure will withstand the weight and the movement of the swing.

14. Kitchen backsplash

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

This kitchen would not be the same without those words in front of the sink. They are loose words with different typography. You can also opt for messages that motivate you and fill you with energy each morning.

15. Chalk wall

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

If you are one of those who draws on the bar napkins, then it may not be a bad idea to design a wall at home where you can write with chalk to unleash your imagination.

16. Launch the DIY

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz

One can also get some ideas from Pinterest to launch their own world of DIY. Get down to cutting and pasting to create your own ornaments.

17. Storage hooks

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

Not everything has to be kept in the drawers hidden from our view. The utensils can hang from bars like the ones in the picture so that it is much faster to access when required.

18. Decorate with plants

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design – Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design – Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

For decorating your house with little money you can also choose plants. They are one of the most graceful and inexpensive items that you can use. Give your home lots of freshness and joy by making all the different combinations you want.

19. Do you like maps?

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Placing a great headboard map can be one of the most creative ways of decorating a house with little money in an instance.

20. Wallpaper

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

We have already know that wallpaper has immense power. It is economical, easy to assemble and also very powerful when it comes to changing the image of a room.

21. Recycled furniture

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
Casa Josephine

Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine

If you have old chairs that you can not stand anymore then give them another chance by using colours. Paint them with vibrant tones and see the difference yourself.

22. Paints on wood

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

The wooden walls are gorgeous but if you dare to paint them with your own designs, they will be even more valuable.

23. New coat rack for entry

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Wondering how to decorate a house with little money? Then change the way you receive your guests. A new coat rack could be a good choice for the same purpose.

24. Original mirrors

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist style bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

You can hang an original mirror within your bathroom to make it look difference. Treating it like any other room of the house will allow you to design it perfectly.

25. Remember the balcony

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios & Decks
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

If you have a balcony that is full of junk then it is time to start cleaning. You can also buy nice pieces of furniture without spending a lot of money.

26. Hanging chairs

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Similar to swings one can also use hanging chairs within their bedroom.

27. Paint the walls yourself

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

If you want to create an dream world, then you can unleash your imaginations on the blank walls of the house.

28. A watch that attracts all eyes

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

Sometimes a simple piece of furniture or a decorative element can make a huge  difference in the room.  In this case it is the unique wall clock.

29. Vertical gardens

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Green Mood
Green Mood
Green Mood

For those who do not have much space on the floor to place pots then creating a vertical garden is a good alternative.

30. Paper adornments

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

Let's go back to DIY. In this case we look at paper ornaments you can create yourself.

31. Design a new order

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Nursery/kid’s room
espaces &amp; déco

espaces & déco
espaces &amp; déco
espaces & déco

What better than changing the air of your house by cleaning the clutter. Buy some nice boxes and start the winter cleaning soon.

32. New lamps

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Without spending a lot of money, think about buying some new lamps that will give any room a refreshed image.

33. The carpets are back

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

If you had them stored then it's time to dust the carpets off and put them back in the room.  It will add a little warmth and colours to your decor.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

20 Kitchens with marble and granite counter-tops
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks