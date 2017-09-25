6 Tips to remove dirt from the shower

Black mold is inherent to moisture. That is why one can find it in the shower where water is always present. You can also see black mold appear in the joints of the tiles as they absorb water and steam. All corners and cracks within your bathroom can act as a place for the mold to grow. Sooner or later it is necessary to clean the room with any of the methods already mentioned. However, there are also preventive measures that one must take to stop them from growing. It is important to know about these methods before you start learning about how to clean the shower tray of mold. One of the simplest ways is not to leave the curtains drawn so that the water can dry completely and there are puddles formed. Another preventive remedy is to use borax or boron salt to clean. Its use does not develop mold spores. This can also achieve using grapefruit seed extract.

