5 Ways to cool a hot bedroom

It's not even the first month of summer and high heat waves for the season are already approaching the peninsula. Little can be done to avoid the heat on the street, and sometimes the only option seems to be staying at home. Enduring the heat during the day is not so difficult, but the problem arises when the heat tightens so much that it's hard to sleep at night.
In Homify we want to help you know how to make a hot room cooler and more bearable. For this, we have gathered some tips that will prevent the heat and allow you to sleep comfortably in the bedroom.
The first option to protect ourselves from heat, in our home without air conditioning, is to buy a fan. It is the simplest method that you can apply if you are wondering about how to make a room cooler. Remember that it should only be turned on when required. Otherwise, the engine of the fan can make your room warm instead. If the ceiling fan is not enough, you can also add a table fan and make them work both at once. If it is still too little, place an ice bucket in front of the appliance so that the air cools down when it passes through.
By avoiding proper air during the day, you will be able to keep the temperature of your room low. For this, it is important to lower the blinds and open the awnings or umbrellas when the sun hits hard. Also, keeping the windows closed will help isolate the room from the heat. As the night begins, it is time to uncover the house to the outside atmosphere. Raise the blinds, open the windows and curtains, and let the coolness of the night enter your bedroom. If you have windows on both sides of your home open them at once to create cross ventilation that reaches your bedroom. It is the ideal method of how to ventilate a hot room.
If your question “How to cool a room?” is still unanswered then try our curtains or shades. Curtains are very important while you are trying to keep your house cool. Unless your house has blinds or shutters, choose light-coloured curtains such as white which are also lightweight. Dark textiles quickly absorb heat and warm the room.
At night comes the time to open the windows. If your curtains are too thick, get a mosquito net to be safe from annoying insects and sleep without interruption. After opening the windows scrub the floor of the room only with water before bed time. It is the best tip for how to cool a hot room fast. If you have a terrace do the same with your pavement. This way you can lower the temperature of your home by a couple of degrees.
If despite applying these tips your bedroom still looks like a sauna, you have to take drastic measures. If you live in a single-family house or a duplex with an underground floor, take inspiration from the design of the photograph and use it as a further stay of the house. You can place a sofa bed and use this space as a temporary bedroom.
For more tips check out our ideabooks