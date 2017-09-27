5 Ways to cool a hot bedroom

It's not even the first month of summer and high heat waves for the season are already approaching the peninsula. Little can be done to avoid the heat on the street, and sometimes the only option seems to be staying at home. Enduring the heat during the day is not so difficult, but the problem arises when the heat tightens so much that it's hard to sleep at night.

In Homify we want to help you know how to make a hot room cooler and more bearable. For this, we have gathered some tips that will prevent the heat and allow you to sleep comfortably in the bedroom.