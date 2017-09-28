Your browser is out-of-date.

35 Great ideas for stone and brick walls

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Have you ever entered a house and felt that it lacked something? Often it is a simple detail, a personality trait, a style nuance or a differentiating element that gives character to the design. The walls of stone or brick are an increasingly common resource. Just by occupying a few meters they can completely change the image of a room.

In general, when we speak of stone walls, we think about three fundamental types. First of natural stones like slate or quartzite which provide a rustic air to the spaces and involve a greater investment. Second are the reconstituted stones. These are somewhat cheaper as they are made of cement. The last in the list is bricks. They are the most economical solution and fits equally well in kitchen, bathrooms, salons, etc. Its diversity of presentations, from the classic red brick to the painted white, through a multitude of options, makes it ideal for any space.

Whether for interior or exterior, the resource is the most varied. In this ideabook we present to you 35 designs of stone or brick walls so that you can turn your spaces into a place full of personality.

1. Stone in the kitchen

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

The black colour of the reconstituted stone wall contrasts with the white of the furniture creating a modern and sophisticated atmosphere.

2. Stone in the living room

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

Wide spaces can make it sometimes difficult to focus on one aspect of the design. A reconstituted stone wall placed strategically in the living room can act as a focal point.

3. Properly lighting

Wandverkleidung aus Holz, BS - Holzdesign
BS – Holzdesign

BS - Holzdesign
BS – Holzdesign
BS - Holzdesign

One should properly light the stone wall so that it does not go unnoticed inside the decoration of the living room. 

4. Stone in the dining room

Casa nel borgo, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

It is not necessary to cover all the walls with rocks. Even a single wall in the dining room is enough to transfer the rustic charm.

5. A stone corridor

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

A reconstituted stone corridor will give life to a transit space and will be the perfect entrance to any room.

6. Slate for the staircase

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

The stairway area is often one of the busiest points in the house. A successful option to decorate this place may be the placement of a natural stone wall made of slate.

7. Niches of natural stone

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

Niches have become an increasingly sought-after resource for interior designing and decoration. These holes in the walls are aesthetically attractive, especially when decorative elements are put inside.

8. The bathroom

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

The bathroom is also a perfect setting for natural stone walls. Its details make for a space full of character.

9. The combinations of stones

Realizzazioni per privati, Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

The combination of different types of natural stones such as slate and quartzite will allow you to create a lovely and colourful wall for your home.

10. A successful mix of styles

Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Just, as the mixture of materials results in aesthetically appealing combinations. The introduction of different styles into the same space can also be translated with a unique charm.

11. Bricks for the kitchen

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

This is another example of how a resource that is found in a rustic environment can appear in modern spaces creating incredible synergies.

12. Mirrors

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Complete the presence of your reconstituted stone wall in the room with other elements that draw attention to it, such as a mirror.

13. The corners

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

The corners of the house will not go unnoticed if decorated with a reconstituted stone wall and some lighting.

14. A lot of charm

Reforma de un apartamento en el centro de San Sebastian, EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU

EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU

The stone wall breaks the aseptic vision of this room creating a cozy atmosphere.

15. A luxury entrance

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

The entrance or lobby is the first contact of any visitor with the interior of your home. Placing a reconstituted stone wall in the lobby will be an ideal business card.

16. Slate walls

Reforma parcial vivienda RIELLS I VIABREA, ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

Slate walls can extend as a complement to the rest of walls at half height creating a charming surround effect.

17. The fireplace

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

The fireplace area is a desirable place to build a stone wall in the living room.

18. Stone

Rustico di Seravezza (Forte dei Marmi), Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

If you are determined to make natural stone your primary building material, then a bedroom like this with all its walls dressed can be the right choice.

19. Natural stone in the bathroom

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

The natural stone wall of this bathroom is a perfect example of a rustic style.

20. The industrial style

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The brick walls in this room give it a beautiful and unique industrial style appearance.

21. Use the brick wall

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

You can use a similar brick wall to define the different sections of your kitchen.

22. Natural stone wall

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

By combining the wall with other elements such as natural lighting and wood flooring or ceiling it has made this room a very cozy space.

23. Exterior walls

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

You can also coat the exterior walls of your home with natural stones.

24. Passion for the target

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

This brick wall painted in white is one of the main elements of the design which is also full of character.

25. Point of distinction

London, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

As with stone, the exposed brick walls will also give your bathroom a point of distinction.

26. A charming kitchen

New York, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

This kitchen includes a wall of ceramic bricks that conveys a very contemporary character.

27. White brick wall

SYPIALNIA, ZABRZE, grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

Be seduced by the charm of white brick walls and get ready to achieve a dream decor for your bedroom.

28. Splash the walls

Talamo di Corte Serena Morando - restauro di un immobile storico destinandolo a struttura ricettiva, Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

Splash the walls of your room with natural stone to get a space that invites you to rest.

29. Exposed brick wall

Crossover der Stile und Epochen - Umbau einer alten Reiterkaserne, Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH

Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH

Such brick walls add up to another attribution altogether. They can also become a perfect exhibitor of the charm of the interior design of your home.

30. Natural stones combined

Villa B. (Cervo, Liguria), Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

Different types of natural stone combined will give your walls an air full of elegance.

31. The most rustic

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

A living room with stone walls can be combined with other elements such as wooden beams or a fireplace to make it look rustic.

32. Wraparound stones

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

Each of the walls of this attractive apartment is covered in natural stone which offers a cozy and intimate atmosphere.

33. Combination of materials

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling, MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab – Architettura &amp; Design

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling

MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab – Architettura &amp; Design
MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design

In this case, the natural stone wall is combined with pink granite floors making it the ideal decoration technique.

34. The eclectic decoration

Ex Pollaio a Torino, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

The brick is a part of an eclectic decoration in this loft generates a contemporary and very personal atmosphere.

35. The charm of natural stone

Locanda di Doris, CASABELLA
CASABELLA

CASABELLA
CASABELLA
CASABELLA

If you are someone trying to design a space with character and personality, then do not forget to consider the possibility of placing a brick or stone wall for a dramatic effect.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

5 Ways to cool a hot bedroom
Which one of these stone walls inspired you the most?

