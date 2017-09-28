35 Great ideas for stone and brick walls

Have you ever entered a house and felt that it lacked something? Often it is a simple detail, a personality trait, a style nuance or a differentiating element that gives character to the design. The walls of stone or brick are an increasingly common resource. Just by occupying a few meters they can completely change the image of a room.
In general, when we speak of stone walls, we think about three fundamental types. First of natural stones like slate or quartzite which provide a rustic air to the spaces and involve a greater investment. Second are the reconstituted stones. These are somewhat cheaper as they are made of cement. The last in the list is bricks. They are the most economical solution and fits equally well in kitchen, bathrooms, salons, etc. Its diversity of presentations, from the classic red brick to the painted white, through a multitude of options, makes it ideal for any space.
Whether for interior or exterior, the resource is the most varied. In this ideabook we present to you 35 designs of stone or brick walls so that you can turn your spaces into a place full of personality.
The black colour of the reconstituted stone wall contrasts with the white of the furniture creating a modern and sophisticated atmosphere.
Wide spaces can make it sometimes difficult to focus on one aspect of the design. A reconstituted stone wall placed strategically in the living room can act as a focal point.
One should properly light the stone wall so that it does not go unnoticed inside the decoration of the living room.
It is not necessary to cover all the walls with rocks. Even a single wall in the dining room is enough to transfer the rustic charm.
A reconstituted stone corridor will give life to a transit space and will be the perfect entrance to any room.
The stairway area is often one of the busiest points in the house. A successful option to decorate this place may be the placement of a natural stone wall made of slate.
Niches have become an increasingly sought-after resource for interior designing and decoration. These holes in the walls are aesthetically attractive, especially when decorative elements are put inside.
The bathroom is also a perfect setting for natural stone walls. Its details make for a space full of character.
The combination of different types of natural stones such as slate and quartzite will allow you to create a lovely and colourful wall for your home.
Just, as the mixture of materials results in aesthetically appealing combinations. The introduction of different styles into the same space can also be translated with a unique charm.
This is another example of how a resource that is found in a rustic environment can appear in modern spaces creating incredible synergies.
Complete the presence of your reconstituted stone wall in the room with other elements that draw attention to it, such as a mirror.
The corners of the house will not go unnoticed if decorated with a reconstituted stone wall and some lighting.
The stone wall breaks the aseptic vision of this room creating a cozy atmosphere.
The entrance or lobby is the first contact of any visitor with the interior of your home. Placing a reconstituted stone wall in the lobby will be an ideal business card.
Slate walls can extend as a complement to the rest of walls at half height creating a charming surround effect.
The fireplace area is a desirable place to build a stone wall in the living room.
If you are determined to make natural stone your primary building material, then a bedroom like this with all its walls dressed can be the right choice.
The natural stone wall of this bathroom is a perfect example of a rustic style.
The brick walls in this room give it a beautiful and unique industrial style appearance.
You can use a similar brick wall to define the different sections of your kitchen.
By combining the wall with other elements such as natural lighting and wood flooring or ceiling it has made this room a very cozy space.
You can also coat the exterior walls of your home with natural stones.
This brick wall painted in white is one of the main elements of the design which is also full of character.
As with stone, the exposed brick walls will also give your bathroom a point of distinction.
This kitchen includes a wall of ceramic bricks that conveys a very contemporary character.
Be seduced by the charm of white brick walls and get ready to achieve a dream decor for your bedroom.
Splash the walls of your room with natural stone to get a space that invites you to rest.
Such brick walls add up to another attribution altogether. They can also become a perfect exhibitor of the charm of the interior design of your home.
Different types of natural stone combined will give your walls an air full of elegance.
A living room with stone walls can be combined with other elements such as wooden beams or a fireplace to make it look rustic.
Each of the walls of this attractive apartment is covered in natural stone which offers a cozy and intimate atmosphere.
In this case, the natural stone wall is combined with pink granite floors making it the ideal decoration technique.
The brick is a part of an eclectic decoration in this loft generates a contemporary and very personal atmosphere.