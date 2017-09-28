35 Great ideas for stone and brick walls

Have you ever entered a house and felt that it lacked something? Often it is a simple detail, a personality trait, a style nuance or a differentiating element that gives character to the design. The walls of stone or brick are an increasingly common resource. Just by occupying a few meters they can completely change the image of a room.

In general, when we speak of stone walls, we think about three fundamental types. First of natural stones like slate or quartzite which provide a rustic air to the spaces and involve a greater investment. Second are the reconstituted stones. These are somewhat cheaper as they are made of cement. The last in the list is bricks. They are the most economical solution and fits equally well in kitchen, bathrooms, salons, etc. Its diversity of presentations, from the classic red brick to the painted white, through a multitude of options, makes it ideal for any space.

Whether for interior or exterior, the resource is the most varied. In this ideabook we present to you 35 designs of stone or brick walls so that you can turn your spaces into a place full of personality.