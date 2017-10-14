14 Simple ideas to decorate your bedroom walls

This option which was unimaginable once for rooms is now becoming more common in modern homes. A brick wall design is ideal for people who adore industrial aesthetics or who are looking for something more classic. They can also be used in bedrooms that look for a rustic style, as bricks are also associated with this type of construction. When we opt for this solution, it is essential to reserve to only one of the walls for all your decorative protagonism in the bedroom.