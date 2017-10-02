7 Amazing ideas for bathroom wall coverings

The renovation of a bathroom is undoubtedly one of the most tedious works. On the one hand, you have to take into account the individual character of this room, as it is more humidity than the rest of the house. But on the contrary, it is also smaller than the other rooms which means you need to pay more attention to the design. The reason behind it being an almost impossible mission is that one needs to make it both functional as well as aesthetically pleasing.

But at Homify, we do not want you to despair. That is why we are giving you some beautiful ideas to design the wall covering of your new bathroom. We are sure that you already have classic tiling in mind as an option. It does not surprise us since the tiles have been at the first place of the most attractive bathroom coverings. However, they are not the only option available. If you are looking for original ideas on bathroom wall coverings then here are a few that will help you see things more clearly.