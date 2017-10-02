7 Amazing ideas for bathroom wall coverings

The renovation of a bathroom is undoubtedly one of the most tedious works. On the one hand, you have to take into account the individual character of this room, as it is more humidity than the rest of the house. But on the contrary, it is also smaller than the other rooms which means you need to pay more attention to the design. The reason behind it being an almost impossible mission is that one needs to make it both functional as well as aesthetically pleasing.
But at Homify, we do not want you to despair. That is why we are giving you some beautiful ideas to design the wall covering of your new bathroom. We are sure that you already have classic tiling in mind as an option. It does not surprise us since the tiles have been at the first place of the most attractive bathroom coverings. However, they are not the only option available. If you are looking for original ideas on bathroom wall coverings then here are a few that will help you see things more clearly.
We have said it already that tiled bathrooms never go out of style. It is one of the best options to coat your bathrooms with since ceramic is the perfect material for its particular conditions. Ceramic is resistant to changes in temperature and can also withstand humidity or steam without any problems. Easy to maintain, the tiles offer us a huge variety of combinations, ranging from classic, transgressive to modern. This tiled bathroom belongs to a modern industrial-style loft in the city of Milan. It is a bathroom without windows but is still very cheerful and bright thanks to the colorful combination of tiles. It adds fun and a nice touch for an unconventional bathroom.
Many are still reluctant to use wallpaper in the bathroom. It is because we feel that moisture and paper don't go well with each other. However, the vinyl wallpaper that is produced today is resistant to humidity and is a common option used in recent times by the interior architects. Also, its installation is quite straightforward. Even if you already have tiles on the wall, all you need to do is just cover the joints before applying the paper. By doing so, no one will be able to notice what was below the wallpaper before. It also gives us many options and is perfect for any styles. In this example, a floral wallpaper gives a country style and cheerful touch to this small bathroom. It is the simplest way of decorating bathroom walls without tiles.
To see wooden walls in a bathroom is both surprising and shocking. But the idea is not so rare if we think. The best example is the traditional covering of saunas and spas. A wooden wall in our bathroom will give a warm touch and will add an important aspect to the area. One should always choose tropical woods like teak, as it can withstand steam and moisture. Also, you should not forget that wood requires continuous maintenance and covering it with a polyurethane can be a good idea.
One of the most fashionable coatings for a bathroom is polished cement. It is a perfect material for designing shower walls without tiles, thanks to its impermeability and excellent adhesion. Also, as there are no joints, it prevents dirt accumulation, and its maintenance is effortless as well. Although, we associate polished cement with an industrial and modern aesthetic. The truth is that it is a very versatile material that we can find in different finishes and colors. The bathroom walls we see in this example are lined with polished cement, and yet it does not break the classic line of the space. By combining old and, new elements like the lamp that is reflected in the mirror and the entrance door a beautiful design can be achieved.
Painting the bathroom walls can be a simple option to coat the surface of the room. Currently, there are many types of paints available for the bathroom. They are both waterproof as well as fast drying. These coverings are more resistant to moisture than traditional ones since they create a barrier against water and prevents it from penetrating.
If you want a stone lining in your bathroom, you have to be aware that it will be much more expensive than any other option. Once you are clear about the budget, the stone cladding can be a very desirable and elegant option. For example, one can use marble for a modern look, or for a rustic appearance, one can choose stones like the slate or limestone. However, if you love the effect of stones but do not want to spend so much money, you can always look for alternatives, such as stone panels. They are cheaper and are also available in natural finishes. It's an excellent choice for those with tight budgets.
Brick walls are not the most common for bathrooms. The reason for that is its rough surface and complicated maintenance. Also one needs to take proper care to prevent it from accumulating dust and mold. However, the brick-faced interiors are a trend, so we could not resist showing this example. Perhaps it can be a beautiful option for toilets or guest bathrooms.
