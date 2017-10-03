14 Staircase designs perfect for small houses

The staircase is more than just a single element that connects different levels. It can even become a decorative epicenter of your house with just a few simple steps and original designs. There are many different styles of stairs one can create using different materials, shapes as well as sizes.
To show you how their size can affect a space here are 14 stairs models for small houses that we have put together. These also fit perfectly in small or medium size houses. Each one of these designs looks spectacular and stylish. It will also help radically change the appearance of your home. So now let your stairs be something more than just a simple connection between two floors.
We start with a ladder that occupies a space specifically dedicated to its placement. It also divides the ladder into two opposite sections. Underneath the staircase, the designer has placed a series of white stones that make it look even more harmonious and beautiful.
This little staircase would be perfect for a duplex in the big city. We love its simplicity and straight lines. With suspended steps the staircase makes the area around it look lighter and roomier. Such designs of modern staircases for small houses are ideal if you lack space.
For small areas, it is highly recommended to use a light, thin and even transparent railing as seen in this picture. By using glass, you can get that feeling of no fence or distraction. It will leave the space more clear without giving up security.
Such ladders which have no structure that connects them to the ground in any way are easy to install or remove. It is a stunning and original design, with a certain industrial flair. They are perfect for modern houses.
This staircase has been placed in the corner almost hidden from everything which leaves a rather reduced access. The design is straightforward but original, with a hollow structure in which a small table with a lamp has been placed.
In this house, you can see two stair design on separate sides. They both go well with each other and are perfect for a small or medium residence. However, one is more classic due to its united step and traditional railing. While the other has wall mounted steps that seem to be flying and a sober railing.
Placing the ladder near the window is always a good alternative. It is the most desirable design because of both aesthetics as well as functionality. Adding wood to the design can make it look even more beautiful like seen in the image.
The spiral staircases are all a classic element. They are perfect for small duplex flats or single family homes. These stairs for 2 story houses are timeless and never go out of fashion. Also, there are many different designs available that too with the same charm.
If you do not have children, seniors, or individuals challenged with mobility at home. Then you can opt for this type of staircase without structure or railing to connect the two floors of your house. It is simple, sober, elegant and functional all at the same time.
If you have the ladder installed to one side of the wall, then you need to do something with what is left around you. One can hang plants, lamps or even small decorative details that will brighten the room as seen in this case. It will make climbing up and down the stairs a more enjoyable experience.
Another excellent option is to choose the ladder depending on the furniture or the layout of the room. It can also go the other way around, depending on which comes first. In this case, the designer has combined the staircase with the sofa and the rest of furniture of the apartment.
An original and precious option is to place the ladder in two directions or sections. In this way, we are playing with shapes and volumes to give movement to our house.
Small house stairs that do not touch the floor can also be a great design. The last step barely rises a few inches from the ground, but it is enough to give an original image that will leave everyone with their mouths open.