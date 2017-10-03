Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 Staircase designs perfect for small houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

The staircase is more than just a single element that connects different levels. It can even become a decorative epicenter of your house with just a few simple steps and original designs. There are many different styles of stairs one can create using different materials, shapes as well as sizes. 

To show you how their size can affect a space here are 14 stairs models for small houses that we have put together. These also fit perfectly in small or medium size houses. Each one of these designs looks spectacular and stylish. It will also help radically change the appearance of your home. So now let your stairs be something more than just a simple connection between two floors.

1. Divided in two

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

We start with a ladder that occupies a space specifically dedicated to its placement. It also divides the ladder into two opposite sections. Underneath the staircase, the designer has placed a series of white stones that make it look even more harmonious and beautiful.

2. Simplicity in wood

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

This little staircase would be perfect for a duplex in the big city. We love its simplicity and straight lines. With suspended steps the staircase makes the area around it look lighter and roomier. Such designs of modern staircases for small houses are ideal if you lack space.

3. Invisible railing

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

For small areas, it is highly recommended to use a light, thin and even transparent railing as seen in this picture. By using glass, you can get that feeling of no fence or distraction.  It will leave the space more clear without giving up security.

4. Floating

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

Such ladders which have no structure that connects them to the ground in any way are easy to install or remove.  It is a stunning and original design, with a certain industrial flair. They are perfect for modern houses.

5. In a corner

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

This staircase has been placed in the corner almost hidden from everything which leaves a rather reduced access. The design is straightforward but original, with a hollow structure in which a small table with a lamp has been placed.

6. Two styles

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In this house, you can see two stair design on separate sides. They both go well with each other and are perfect for a small or medium residence. However, one is more classic due to its united step and traditional railing. While the other has wall mounted steps that seem to be flying and a sober railing.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Near the window

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Placing the ladder near the window is always a good alternative. It is the most desirable design because of both aesthetics as well as functionality. Adding wood to the design can make it look even more beautiful like seen in the image.

8. Spiral staircase

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Iron/Steel Black
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

The spiral staircases are all a classic element. They are perfect for small duplex flats or single family homes. These stairs for 2 story houses are timeless and never go out of fashion. Also, there are many different designs available that too with the same charm.

9. Ladder without structure

AH, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

If you do not have children, seniors, or individuals challenged with mobility at home. Then you can opt for this type of staircase without structure or railing to connect the two floors of your house. It is simple, sober, elegant and functional all at the same time.

10. The small details

CO 18, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

If you have the ladder installed to one side of the wall, then you need to do something with what is left around you. One can hang plants, lamps or even small decorative details that will brighten the room as seen in this case. It will make climbing up and down the stairs a more enjoyable experience.

11. Matching the house

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

Another excellent option is to choose the ladder depending on the furniture or the layout of the room. It can also go the other way around, depending on which comes first. In this case, the designer has combined the staircase with the sofa and the rest of furniture of the apartment.

12. Two-way

Casa Jurica, REM Arquitectos REM Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
REM Arquitectos

REM Arquitectos
REM Arquitectos
REM Arquitectos

An original and precious option is to place the ladder in two directions or sections. In this way, we are playing with shapes and volumes to give movement to our house.

13. Not touching the floor

日南の家, 石躍健志建築設計事務所 石躍健志建築設計事務所 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
石躍健志建築設計事務所

石躍健志建築設計事務所
石躍健志建築設計事務所
石躍健志建築設計事務所

Small house stairs that do not touch the floor can also be a great design. The last step barely rises a few inches from the ground, but it is enough to give an original image that will leave everyone with their mouths open.

14. Low-rise

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Metal Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes we do not need stairs to climb on high floors. They can also be used to get to the door, climb to the loft or get down to the garage. Such flat stairs are perfect and functional for these areas.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

7 Amazing ideas for bathroom wall coverings

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks