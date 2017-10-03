14 Staircase designs perfect for small houses

The staircase is more than just a single element that connects different levels. It can even become a decorative epicenter of your house with just a few simple steps and original designs. There are many different styles of stairs one can create using different materials, shapes as well as sizes.

To show you how their size can affect a space here are 14 stairs models for small houses that we have put together. These also fit perfectly in small or medium size houses. Each one of these designs looks spectacular and stylish. It will also help radically change the appearance of your home. So now let your stairs be something more than just a simple connection between two floors.