8 Materials that you can use for exterior facades

Many of us feel that interior design or beauty of a house is the most important. But there is one exception in the form of your external facade which is conceived as the shell of a building. These facades are supposed to be a presentation canvas, where different artistic and architectural styles can be displayed. But they also give your visitors clues about the interior, style, and architecture of the house.

Traditionally, facades constituted the main structure of the building which is why there were limited openings. Since its evolution, a bigger surface or opening can be obtained so that the house is illuminated properly. With the introduction of steel and reinforced concrete in the construction line, the facades were freed of their supporting function, and are now used as a non-load bearing structure.

One could make endless designs of facades, based on its composition, style, decoration, and even colour. But today in this ideabook will address the issue of materials for facades. With technological development, the use of unusual and revolutionary materials is becoming more common.