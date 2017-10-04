5 Things to remember while demolishing interior walls

The first step of how to pull down a partition or demolishing a wall is to check the thickness of the structure. It will guide you regarding the efforts that the demolition work will take and whether it is a partition or a load bearing wall. One cannot break a load bearing wall as it has an important structural function for the building. If the room has a door, window or another type of opening, then it will be a matter of seconds to obtain the measurement thanks to the gap in the wall. If the wall is less than 10 or 15 centimeters, then you are ready for the demolition process.

On the contrary, if there is no way to calculate the thickness with the naked eye then a trick can be used instead. Strike the base of the wall with your fist, if the sound is hollow, there are enormous possibilities that it is a partition wall. But if you are in doubt then consult with a professional immediately. In case you are creating an opening in a load bearing wall then it should be kept small. Ideal measurement is less than five feet wide and at least a meter away from both corners.