5 Things to remember while demolishing interior walls

Narrow and long corridors characterize the houses built in the past. They also have an unusual division of rooms that are often catastrophic. We must recognize that over time, the needs of today's homes have changed. In a society where we attach great importance to social relations and leisure time the concepts that triumph are of open space.
Hence, in every old apartment reform, one decides to break down some walls to create larger rooms. This process, simple as it may seem, requires a series of work licenses and bureaucratic permissions which is probably the most tedious work in the entire procedure. To help you nail the process here is a guide on how to pull down a wall that you must read and remember.
The first step of how to pull down a partition or demolishing a wall is to check the thickness of the structure. It will guide you regarding the efforts that the demolition work will take and whether it is a partition or a load bearing wall. One cannot break a load bearing wall as it has an important structural function for the building. If the room has a door, window or another type of opening, then it will be a matter of seconds to obtain the measurement thanks to the gap in the wall. If the wall is less than 10 or 15 centimeters, then you are ready for the demolition process.
On the contrary, if there is no way to calculate the thickness with the naked eye then a trick can be used instead. Strike the base of the wall with your fist, if the sound is hollow, there are enormous possibilities that it is a partition wall. But if you are in doubt then consult with a professional immediately. In case you are creating an opening in a load bearing wall then it should be kept small. Ideal measurement is less than five feet wide and at least a meter away from both corners.
Once you have ensured that the wall to be demolished is a partition, you can find different methods depending on its construction and the materials it employs. In the case of demolishing interior walls made with plasterboard or agglomerate, the task will not take too long, since you can cut it with a saw. It is recommended that you make the opening between two vertical spars. Once this is done, it is time to reinforce the sides by sticking wedges between the panels. It will allow you to create or form the interior frame.
If your wall is a plaster brick partition, then you will have to use a large diameter disk cutter to open a hole in the structure. You must also properly prepare the room in which the work will take place as it will raise a lot of dust. Covering your furniture with plastic is the best way to save them from getting spoil. Also, do not forget that the cutter is very sharp and carries risks so protect yourself with gloves and glasses.
If you are considering the demolition of a partition, then you must refer to the floor plans of the home. It will state whether the partitions that you want to demolish is a loading wall or not. Also, it will highlight the pipes of water supply or gas within the house. One must remember to pay attention to the electrical wiring as well. It will allow you to deal with a dangerous situation beforehand by cutting or removing the supply.
However, in the case of pipes, the new ones must be placed with sufficient inclination so that the water reaches the drains. But when in doubt, disconnect all supplies to maximize safety during work. Closing the stopcock and shutting off the power supply will avoid any nuisance.
For pulling down a wall with hammer one needs to take various protective measures and be extra careful. Although, the walls of our house, work as separate pieces and can be dropped without affecting the general structure. The truth is that cracks can open up in the adjacent walls as a result of the hammer blows.
The second most important thing is to have the right kind of gear, including glasses to prevent dirt from entering the eyes, gloves to protect hands and a mallet. First, cut different angles that join the partition that you want to pull with the rest of the walls. It will help avoid the paint from being torn down completely. Also, always start from the top down to make sure that the wall does not collapse on top of you.
Once you have lowered the partition or created a hole in some of the load walls, it is indispensable to place a lintel to support the structure. In any of these situations, regardless of the materials used, a reinforcement will be required. Most of the beams that you find in the market for this purpose are metallic or prefabricated in concrete. They must be embedded within the wall at least 15 centimeters. Although, this measurement can vary depending on the size of the opening.
This spectacular apartment, located in the center of Madrid, was decorated by ITTA Interior Design Studio. Its highlight is the large living room that communicates with the main entrance and the kitchen area. The original partition was demolished, and a solid glass sliding door was installed instead.
For more tips of walls check out our ideabooks