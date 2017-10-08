7 Ways to make a dark room brighter

If the right kind of light is used in every dark corner, the room suddenly appears bright and friendly. There are times when the place is not only gloomy, but also quite small. That is why floor space for adding multiple lamps is not always available. For a basic room, a general fixture is provided in the form of a beautiful ceiling or pendulum light. In case you want to use it more efficiently, you can choose a chandelier with many crystals. On the other hand, if the ceiling is low, the room can be visually stretched by using a long pendulum lamp.

A spotlight as an additional source next to the roof or pendulum fixture is required wherever direct light is needed. It can either be the reading corner, dining area, office desk, Tv corner or even the play area. A ceiling floodlight with an integrated screen lamp fulfills two tasks. It radiates a beautiful, indirect light upwards and thus brightens the dark room in a comfortable way. But at the same time, the lamp provides direct light where it is needed.