7 Ways to make a dark room brighter

A dark room is often oppressive and gloomy. With a lot of direct or indirect lighting and intelligent furnishing, it can appear brighter. The use of bright blue and sun-yellow on the wall and furniture can create a beach atmosphere even in dark rooms. Matt white combined with curved shapes or lines as well as delicate fabric makes for a romantic appearance. Smooth or glossy surfaces, bright colours, precise shapes and graphic patterns reflect modernity while bringing brightness into a dark room. A bright room can be set up in many different styles. One just needs the right choice of colours and materials to transform a dark place into a bright one. Mirror, glass, and crystals are also suitable for making a place look well lit. Here are 7 more ways to make dark rooms wall colour look bright.
If the right kind of light is used in every dark corner, the room suddenly appears bright and friendly. There are times when the place is not only gloomy, but also quite small. That is why floor space for adding multiple lamps is not always available. For a basic room, a general fixture is provided in the form of a beautiful ceiling or pendulum light. In case you want to use it more efficiently, you can choose a chandelier with many crystals. On the other hand, if the ceiling is low, the room can be visually stretched by using a long pendulum lamp.
A spotlight as an additional source next to the roof or pendulum fixture is required wherever direct light is needed. It can either be the reading corner, dining area, office desk, Tv corner or even the play area. A ceiling floodlight with an integrated screen lamp fulfills two tasks. It radiates a beautiful, indirect light upwards and thus brightens the dark room in a comfortable way. But at the same time, the lamp provides direct light where it is needed.
Bright furniture can reflect light and make a dark room look cheerful. With white furniture in front of a yellow wall, even the most mysterious room suddenly appears to be radiantly and friendly. It can also be made to look romantic with white furniture made of wood displaying curved lines and ornaments. Bright pastel shades are also outstanding when it comes to making a place look lively. A delicate blue brings a fresh sea breeze into the room, while a bright rose spreads summer freshness.
Just so that the light colour furniture does not be too monotonous, it can be chosen in various shades. A delicate ivory complements, furniture made of white. Whereas, a light blue chair finds its place in front of a cream-coloured desk. For example, a single piece of white furniture creates an exciting contrast between the bright ones. The same effect is achieved, by placing dark wood in front of a bright wall.
There are different possibilities to light up dark rooms. To make sure that furniture of light tones does not disappear in front of uniform walls, and to avoid monotony, colour contrast is required. For example, soft pastel colours for dark rooms can be contrasted with precise shapes or patterns such as a round mirror with a smooth frame. Similarly, a white wall is broken up by images in bright red or black and white photographs with a dark frame.
Also, a single coloured wall offers a contrast with light furniture and loosens the room to make it more lively. However, to prevent the walls from becoming oppressive, you should not use the largest wall and a dark colour. Also, graphic patterns offer exciting possibilities to conjure contrasts to the walls. They are particularly suitable for alternating light and dark.
A room can look almost oppressive with a dark ceiling. A bright roof, on the other hand, makes the room not only more friendly but also optically larger. That is also a case with walls in cheerful tones. Also, halogen spots can provide extra brightness, especially when combined with delicate gray or cream. In the children's room, it creates a wonderful starry sky on a delicate blue ceiling, which gives it a unique ambiance. Another solution comes in the form of suspended ceilings. With the plasterboards, specific fixtures can be created, and even additional lighting can be installed.
Dark rooms, where natural light is available, can benefit from an interior window. They loosen the room and act as additional lighting sources on the wall. They also offer the possibility to connect two places. Thus, providing a more open-plan living design. However, internal windows are recommended wherever they are not intrusive. For example, you can connect the small, dark kitchen to the light-flooded dining or living room. If there is no way to install an interior window, then glass doors or windows can be used for the same purpose.
Curtains do not just protect you from prying eyes, but they also adorn the room and make it feel homely. To make a room look bright; light curtains are the best alternative. Transparent curtains not only allow light from outside but are also available in a variety of colours. White curtains light up the room and form beautiful contrasts to pastel-coloured walls. Instead of thick curtains, which are dark and oppressive, smooth, delicate fabrics are much more preferred. Instead of curtains, blinds are also suitable, which can be pulled down anytime.
Mirrors and glossy surfaces can also help reflect the light. Above all, they are more capable of making the room brighter than the window or light fixtures. Since glossy surfaces reflect not only light but also dark colours, they should be in front of bright coloured walls. It should also be decorated with cool coloured decorative objects. Particularly beautiful effects can be achieved when glossy surfaces are combined with accent lighting. It can either be a lava lamp on the shiny sideboard or the light string on the open shelf.
