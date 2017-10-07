10 Ways to add metal structure in your home

The structure is a resistant skeleton that supports a building or a dwelling. Its a frame that makes a house stable and also helps connects the ground to the foundation. Tradition homes lacked a proper skeleton. The walls used for enclosure and distribution of the house acted as a frame. They were usually built with bricks or stones and also had a bearing function. In the old buildings which make up the historic hulls of most of our cities and have several floors, we often find stable structures of wood framing.

After the industrial revolution and invention of steel, the wooden structures were replaced by metal. The reason was its durability and greater resistance to fire. Nowadays all these materials have significant technical advances which have improved their performance. That means when it comes to choosing one type of structure; many other factors need to be considered.