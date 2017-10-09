6 Ways to separate the kitchen from the living room

Nowadays open living areas or kitchens are no longer a rarity. If you are shifting into an apartment or a house with such a kitchen, you have to think about whether you want to partition these areas or not. If you want to then, you can always opt for a slight optical separation between the kitchen and the living room. The open-plan living room brings more vitality into the house and becomes the communicative center of the family. The room also does not seem as cramped, as is often the case with individual kitchens. There are many possibilities to separate rooms from each other. It is possible to use a wall, kitchen island, table or even a bookshelf as a room divider. If you want a complete separation, you can also create a classic wall in the chamber.
The kitchen was a section cut off from the rest of the apartment. For a long time, the kitchen was just that, a simple cooking area, in which the housewife prepared meals alone. However, these times have long since passed, and the kitchen has become the center of family life. It serves as a meeting place for family and friends. The demand for open kitchens and living room has grown considerably in recent years. If the size of the room allows it, then the kitchen island is a critical communication element that can be added.
A low-rise wall is ideal for the outdoors. The deep walls are often seen in stone optics in front of gardens, parks or other similar areas. However, even a clear, but not a complete separation of kitchen and living room can be achieved with such walls. These walls make sure that space can be seen as a separate area. But the existing openness still creates a more comfortable atmosphere. An area of the deep wall should be left open to allow passage into the other rooms. Other than this there is no limit to creativity.
A straightforward trick to separate the kitchen and living room is a table. If you have an ordinary set up on one of the walls of the open kitchen, then you can optically separate the two chambers visually. Similar to a kitchen island, a large dining table can serve as a partition furnishing for big spaces. It can be used by the family members to eat a meal or talk. A rectangular table makes it useful since it can separate the chamber by length. A square or round table could bring some unrest into the design concept. Another plus point of a large dining table is that the space can be used in many ways. For example, a good place for the children, to do the homework after school.
Another simple way to separate and furnishing big rooms is to set up a designer bookcase as a partition. High and wide cabinets ensure a good visibility when they are filled with books. However, it does not give the impression of an entirely secluded space, since you can always have a look behind the bookshelf. Also, the bookshelf is generally not high to the ceiling. This kind of room separation is also very comfortable since your existing books are already in the living room. A further advantage is that it is a cost-effective option.
If you want a complete separation of the rooms, a classic wall can be installed. With relatively few handgrips, a large space can be divided into two smaller areas by pulling a partition including the inner door. Thus, the large kitchen is turned into a single kitchen, in which you can cook in peace, separated from the hustle and bustle of the living room. The most significant advantage of this complete separation is that it eliminates any odor that might have come from the open kitchen, However, if you do not want to dispense with an open living room and want to counteract the smell formation during cooking, you should invest in a powerful extractor hood. Also, there is the possibility to install sliding doors or a wall of glass, to maintain the open feeling of space.
Formerly the strict separation prevailed through closed doors. However, nowadays openness and generosity are preferred. In the department of interior architecture and design, this is also called marginalization. Open living spaces are brighter and more inviting. They convey a feeling of freedom and space. The connection of the functionally divided living areas allows the cohabitation of all residents. Although, they pursue different activities like cooking or watching television. So, if you have a large shared living and kitchen area in your home, you can create a partition using any of these ideas. It will give you a great open living experience, which is separated from each other by small details. In case one does not like the open experience they can simply pull a partition at any time with the help of these simple tips.
