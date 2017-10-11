Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 Amazing pool designs for small patios and gardens

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Pool
Loading admin actions …

When we think of having a pool we imagine a large garden where it could be built. However, it is not necessary to have so much space to be able to enjoy a pool. In this ideabook, we are going to show you 17 pool designs for small yards or gardens so that you can get inspired. If you use your creativity and resources well, you will be able to create a pool as good as the ones you see below.

1. Why is it good to have a pool?

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Swimming pools are one of the elements that receive the most attention. That is why it is a significant space which needs to adapt to various temperatures. Even though if you have a small space creating inground pools can help you beat the heat. Also, a pool serves as a decorative feature and can offer us indoor exercise possibilities like swimming or aqua-gymming. In addition, a pool always revalues the price of our house.

2. The design

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Whenever you decide to build a pool in your garden, the first thing is to finalize the design. It should always be in harmony with the rest of the space and the house. Also, you can always rely on plants and furniture to create a cozy setting. In this image, one can see the use of round stones for the walkway and chairs which creates symmetry with the rest of the space.

3. Shadows outside

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

One should take a good look at the location before deciding to build small inground pools. It is essential that the pool has a right orientation. Whenever possible, you should avoid spaces that are in shadow. Although, the last decision is of the owner. But we think it advisable to avoid shadows that can be produced nearby buildings or trees.

4. Spaces without recharging

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not have a lot of space, it is essential to add fewer objects. This way you will be able to make the most of your small courtyard pools.

5. Simplicity to power

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Pool
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

As we know, there are pools of many shapes, materials, and styles. Although, the most typical ones are either rectangular or circular and they never go out of style.

6. A pool on the terrace

Casa GG, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Pool Stone Brown
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

The idea of having a swimming pool at home is perfect. But in case you have children at home then you need to take precautions. It is important that the floor surrounding the pool is made of a non-slip material to prevent kids from falling. You should also think about the depth of the small pools for terraces.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Inside or outside

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

The other thing to consider is whether you want to place the pool indoors or outdoors. In both cases, there are advantages and disadvantages. In this photograph, we see an incredible example of an indoor pool where you can enjoy regardless of the current temperature.

8. Swimming in the heights

APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Pool
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

If your pool is located on the roof, then you have to protect the perimeter of the building with a fence. It is essential that you seek the opinion of an expert about the legal height.

9. Materials

披露山のゲストハウス, 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS Pool
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS

小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS

There are many materials available for building a swimming pool. The material that is currently used less is wood. However, it gives a warm touch to the environment that everyone love.

10. Plants

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Pool
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

To decorate a pool well you cannot forget using plants. There are many types of plants available which means you must choose the one that suits your region and preference.

11. Lighting

Дом AUS, INT2architecture INT2architecture Patios & Decks
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Thanks to the various light fixtures you can create different ambiance according to the mood you are experiencing. It also allows you to enjoy baths at night.

12. Depth

Coronas de piscina en tosca, Artosca Artosca Pool
Artosca

Artosca
Artosca
Artosca

To decide the depth of the pool one must think about its usage. Also, you need to reflect on how much space you have and your budget. If you want to use, the pool just to relax, then you can opt for something smaller as well.

13. Modern designs

Piscinas Lúdicas en Gresite | Pools in Gresite, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
INBECA Wellness Equipment

INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment

Regardless of the size, any design that you use will give a dramatic flair to your small pool. It is good to continue with the style of the house so that it creates harmony.

14. Adapted to the patio

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This pool adapts fantastically to the shape of the terrain. It is another good example of how with an experienced architect you can get great results.

15. Improve with small details

Residencia Armenia, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Pool
Superficie Actual

Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

In this design, we liked the stone blocks that allow access to the pool. It gives the impression of walking on water. Also, it is a fantastic support for head jumps.

16. A different pool

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

This pool never fails to surprised visitors because of its transparent design. Even with its small size, the pool is perfect to relax and enjoy the hot summer days.

17. A warm pool

Skargards Panel - Der traditionelle Hot Tub aus Schweden, Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland Pool
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland

Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland

Finally, we show you a pool that is perfect to enjoy both alone as well as with your partner. The thing that makes this pool special is its heating system that helps keep the water at a right temperature.

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

Everything you must know about corian

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks