Everything you must know about corian

Various new materials often flood the market, and one has to know about them to take advantage of all the benefits they bring. In this ideabook, we share about one such novel material, which is becoming very popular day by day known as Corian. However, there are still few of us who are not clear about what is corian exactly. We are going to tell you about what it is used for and when it can be utilized.

Corian is a synthetic material for solid surfaces developed by Dupont. It consists of one-third acrylic resin and two-third aluminum hydroxide. Knowing something more about its characteristics, advantages, disadvantages, and costs, can be very useful. Even more so, if you are buying a piece of furniture for your house, made out of this material.