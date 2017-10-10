Everything you must know about corian

Various new materials often flood the market, and one has to know about them to take advantage of all the benefits they bring. In this ideabook, we share about one such novel material, which is becoming very popular day by day known as Corian. However, there are still few of us who are not clear about what is corian exactly. We are going to tell you about what it is used for and when it can be utilized.
Corian is a synthetic material for solid surfaces developed by Dupont. It consists of one-third acrylic resin and two-third aluminum hydroxide. Knowing something more about its characteristics, advantages, disadvantages, and costs, can be very useful. Even more so, if you are buying a piece of furniture for your house, made out of this material.
The first formulation of the product dated back to 1963 and was raised by the scientists of Dupont Don Slocum and George Mann. The product was named corian in 1967. Two years later, serial production of coria began at the DuPont's Yerke factory in Buffalo. In 1970 the formulation of the product was changed by the owners, making it more resistant to acids.
The new formula also made the material translucent, increasing its possibilities for decoration. In 1974 the first molded objects were created. Also, in 2004 the first impression of colour images embedded in the material was realized. As the time passed, Corian has evolved to what it is today. It is a material that is easy to mold without any visible joints. However, it is also known for its hardness and resistance to abrasions.
1. It is a material suitable for exteriors, which is not affected by ultraviolet radiation.
2. Corian pieces are joined with special adhesives that eliminate the joints. It allows us to obtain objects of great dimensions and consecutive appearance.
3. Minor damage can be eliminated by rubbing with non-abrasive cleaners or by sanding. However, the bass can be repaired locally. As a homogeneous material, Corian surfaces can be restored by a general sanding, similar to how it is done on wood.
4. It is an inert material, and in case of a fire, the gases of its combustion are non-toxic.
5. Can work with carpentry tools and admits bas-reliefs.
6. As the material is transparent, one can use it in lamps and novel designs of furniture. Also, in retro-illuminated decorative elements.
7. It is waterproof and antibacterial, which makes it a good option to be used in hospitals, laboratories, restrooms or surgical areas.
Like any other product, Corian material also has its disadvantages. The first of them is its cost. However here are a few others as well.
1. Its use as a countertop also has another drawback which is its deformation against very hot elements. Although, it is said that it withstands up to 205ºC.
2. The material is not entirely scratch resistant. Its hardness is equivalent to that of hardwood. It is inferior to stone materials like the granite or other synthetic compounds which are mineral based.
3. It is sensitive to some chemicals such as acetone and certain solvents.
The maintenance of the furniture constructed with this material is minimal since it is not a porous. Also, stains do not penetrate and can be wiped off quickly. Due to this advantage and the absence of joints, Corian surfaces facilitate cleaning and hinder the growth of germs. These characteristics make this material also used in harsh environments, such as operating theaters. Therefore, you can use it in your bathroom or kitchen with total peace of mind. By taking the precautions mentioned above regarding temperatures, you can make the material last longer without suffering any damage.
This new material can be purchased in different colours and models. While designing furniture with Corian, the cost varies depending on whether the layout is straight or if it has curves and distinctive features. Even though the price of the material corresponds to the high range but by choosing standard sizes it can be kept within budget. Also, if you consider its durability and advantages, the price break-down per-year is a bare minimum.
In a modern kitchen, the different surfaces and countertops can look spectacular if made with Corian. As there are various colours and models available, you can easily combine the Corian, with the design of the tiles or linings. However, you should be careful, as to not place hot utensils on countertops made of non-stony materials since excessive heat can cause stains or deformations of the surface.
The Corian is manufactured in both plates and pre-formed pieces. In the plates, the mixture of aluminum and resin is poured on a moving tape of steel that crosses a tunnel which blows cold air. Bathroom toilets can be made with this material, such as sinks or bathtubs. A Corian toilet is a molded piece which is integrated with the countertop to form one element. In addition to rectangular, there are round and oval designs also available in different sizes. Its installation is like that of any ceramic or glass washbasin.
If you want to modernize the living room of your house using this material, as in the picture above, you can bet on a sofa designed with a Corian base. You can place a comfortable cushion that gives it a sophisticated and contemptuous flair. These types of models fit well with the style and size of any room. The bases used are resistant along with being easy to clean and maintain. When combined with the textiles you can achieve a very modern, original, and innovative decorative feature.
