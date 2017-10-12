6 Ways to incorporate a washer in your small bathroom

Most homes today do not have a laundry room. That is why you need to find alternate areas to incorporate the machine. However, it is very unusual to have a washing machine in the kitchen, patio or terrace, making these spaces out of consideration. The only solution left is to install the washing machine in your bathroom. But sometimes there is just not enough room available. One can also place them in the kitchen as it blends easily with other appliances and becomes unnoticeable. In fact, 48% of Spanish households have their washing machine in the kitchen itself.

On the other hand, if you decide to install it in your bathroom, then you must pay special attention at the time of interior decoration. By doing so, you will be able to integrate the washer with the rest of the elements. Also, it won't look like a discordant note. Today, in this ideabook, it's all about teaching how to incorporate a washer in a small bathroom, where lack of space can be an obstacle. All the designs result in a practical and useful area without leaving the aesthetics aside.