24 Designs of fences and walls for your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Garden
Protection is the main feature that walls and fences give. However, in addition to providing security, these structures are also a part of the composition that gives an identity to the facade. Therefore, the design must be carefully selected so that it adds value to the home and makes it look beautiful. 

In this ideabook, we have put together a series of proposals that will surely inspire you. From very simple walls with just a coat of paint to the traditional fences that display authentic works of art made of wood. Here you will find 24 different types of fences that are evergreen.

1. Wood painted white

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern Garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

This option adds style, harmony, and elegance to the garden. The addition of steel as part of the pergola also creates a pleasant atmosphere.

2. Natural wood

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern Garden Wood
estudio|44

estudio|44
estudio|44
estudio|44

Simple and low cost, it is a perfect choice for houses and gardens of different sizes. Remember that it must have a layer of waterproofing and a proper treatment against termites so that the quality of natural wood does not spoil.

3. Natural fence

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

A fence made of logs or wooden boards is a simple option for rustic houses. The artisan aspect offers simplicity and lightness along with protection of the home.

4. Simple fence

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

This design is an excellent structure to ensure safety in homes with children and pets, especially when you want to keep them away from the pool. It protects you with a specific lightness and a modern touch.

5. Wall with textures

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The walls with textured finish are precious. In addition to protecting, they give a great personality to the house as well. They provide a unique elegance both inside and outside the patio.

6. Stone Wall

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo – Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

A typical stone wall is also an excellent option if you want to give a feeling of robustness and protection to the environment of your house.

7. Stand for vertical garden

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern Garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory – Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

In addition to protecting, the wooden fences are excellent for cultivating the beauty of a vertical garden in the backyard. These are simple types of fences for a villa which are also the most colourful.

8. Concrete and wood

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

In this project, we see a concrete base with anchorage to the wooden fence, where small pots decorate the space.

9. Around a Zen garden

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

A zen garden is perfect for relaxing and meditating. In this example, the stone wall was ideal to create more intimacy and naturalness in the environment.

10. Rustic protection

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Garden
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

This garden with a colourful and creative design achieves a warm personality by incorporated the stone wall. The wooden deck on this small terrace creates a perfect environment to enjoy.

11. Art work with wood

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern Garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

In addition to traditional walls and fences, you can find artistic finishes for the doors of your home. In this image, the incredible work in wood seems an authentic work of art. Perfect for all those who want to go a step further.

12. Wood with personality

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern Garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele – Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele – Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

This project has a series of wooden structures that combine and create total privacy. In this backyard, the slight visual contrast keeps away the curiosity of passers-bys. It is the perfect design for creating exterior walls of chalets.

13. Iron wall

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

This layout is another great example of protection and lightness. The wall with iron bars in black has given an excellent result. It combines elegance, minimalism, and sophistication.

14. Bamboo

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

The bamboos are robust, light and perfect for the protecting the space. In this example, the backyard looked brighter and more beautiful with the choice of this material.

15. Creativity of PVC

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

PVC is a light and durable material. Although, the cost is higher with regards to the natural elements. However, its choice allows a vast possibility of designs to protect the patio.

16. Geometric composition

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

In this other beautiful PVC design, the geometric composition brings a creative and stylish look to the protecting element around this garden.

17. Small and flirtatious

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

If the idea is to incorporate a more aesthetic design, than having a safe home, then small wooden fences are also good options. With them, the house is more comfortable and is more connected with the exterior.

18. Combination with red bricks

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

The combination of a fence with a brick wall can bring simplicity and rustic appearance to the house. This design showcases a fence on fence layout.

19. Wood and concrete wall

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern Garden Wood Grey
Contractors

Contractors
Contractors
Contractors

In this project, the durability of concrete was combined with the lightness and beauty of the wood. A great option to bring sophistication and discretion to the patio.

20. Curved blocks

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

In this creative design, the curved structure of the white painted walls for the garden look even more interesting.

21. Concrete and bamboo

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

For those who want to use more than one element to complement the enclosure, this design with bamboos, shrubs and steel plaques is excellent.

22. Painted wall

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern Garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

If the idea is to protect, but not give up creativity, concrete walls painted with vibrant colours are a great idea.

23. Red bricks and varnished wood

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern Garden
New Images Architects

Private House – Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

In this particularly elegant proposal, the patio was protected by a massive red brick wall on one side. Whereas on the other by wood. In fact, the warm tone of the varnished wood achieves a precious result.

24. Stainless steel

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Finally, this option combines concrete stones and steel plates. The difference in the tones of the structure creates a very modern visual composition.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

6 Ways to incorporate a washer in your small bathroom

