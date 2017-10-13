24 Designs of fences and walls for your house

Protection is the main feature that walls and fences give. However, in addition to providing security, these structures are also a part of the composition that gives an identity to the facade. Therefore, the design must be carefully selected so that it adds value to the home and makes it look beautiful.

In this ideabook, we have put together a series of proposals that will surely inspire you. From very simple walls with just a coat of paint to the traditional fences that display authentic works of art made of wood. Here you will find 24 different types of fences that are evergreen.