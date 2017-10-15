5 Flooring options for modern houses

The floor is a fundamental part of the decoration of any house. That is why we have to consider not only the design but also the quality of the materials. Among the most demanded characteristics that one must look for in a floor, there are things like resistance, humidity, hardness, and colour. In the market, we can find numerous types of floors for modern houses including smooth, glossy, matt, textured, stone, ceramic, wood, synthetic, marble, to even polished cement.

However, the choice of the floors that will be a part of the home has a direct relationship with the room in which it will finally be placed. Although it is the final finish of the bottom surface of construction, it still needs to have a well-made base. The base must be of cement, according to the specifications of the project. It is also necessary to create a cascading level for proper drainage of water. This tip is crucial for rooms like bathroom or kitchen. Here are 5 options that are the latest in flooring for homes.