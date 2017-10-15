5 Flooring options for modern houses

The floor is a fundamental part of the decoration of any house. That is why we have to consider not only the design but also the quality of the materials. Among the most demanded characteristics that one must look for in a floor, there are things like resistance, humidity, hardness, and colour. In the market, we can find numerous types of floors for modern houses including smooth, glossy, matt, textured, stone, ceramic, wood, synthetic, marble, to even polished cement.
However, the choice of the floors that will be a part of the home has a direct relationship with the room in which it will finally be placed. Although it is the final finish of the bottom surface of construction, it still needs to have a well-made base. The base must be of cement, according to the specifications of the project. It is also necessary to create a cascading level for proper drainage of water. This tip is crucial for rooms like bathroom or kitchen. Here are 5 options that are the latest in flooring for homes.
Considering the high traffic it supports, the pavement of the entrance hall must be of a resistant material. At present, it is easy to get natural materials treated to increase their durability. At the same time, it offers a wide variety as well. However, when the corridor is integrated into a room, it is best to use the same type of pavement in both areas.
Aesthetically it is not advisable to combine different colours or textures of a modern flooring material. While trying to deal with a situation where the pavement reaches a door or open space on the wall you can directly place a same-size board to create a marking. It is a simple and elegant option which will help you avoid having to deal with any mishaps while joining of two different modern house floors.
If you have the freedom to choose your flooring, we suggest that the bedroom floor should be made of wood. It is a material that will provide warmth while giving a very cozy touch to the area. Also, feeling it on bare feet is part of the charm. The alternative option is to use tiles. However, you should keep in mind that in winters a carpet would be required to avoid stepping on a cold floor. In case you prefer the second option, it is best to choose neutral colours such as grays, beige, blue or something similar. You can also use the carpet to complement the design in a harmonious or contrasting way.
One of the most common flooring ideas for children's bedroom is to use a carpet. But this practice will only give you headaches. The health of the little ones is a matter of great importance, and the dust that accumulates in the carpeted floors can produce allergies. Another thing that you should keep in mind is that babies are crawling on the floor most of the times.
Or over the period they can turn it into their own space to throw away all the toys. It usually means that your kids will end up picking small pieces of food or dirt along with their toys. Therefore, in these types of bedrooms, we recommend a washable floor. Also, it needs to be resistant not only to falling toys but also to the dragging of tables, chairs, tricycles and even skates.
Among the vast range of options available in the market, vinyl flooring is an ideal choice for the bathroom floor. Ceramic tiles or stone are also among the favorite materials for this particular requirement. In such rooms, it is best to use an anti-slip material that serves to support the bare feet against the wet floor. Therefore, the use of a water resistant flooring for houses is almost mandatory.
One of the considerations that you must keep in mind while choosing the bathroom floor is that it should be in harmony with the wall covering. It will give the space the decoration it deserves. You can also combine the pavement with the colour of the washbasin. On the other hand, if it is a small bathroom then use neutral colours to get a greater sense of spaciousness. One can even play with the colours and shapes of the carpet at the foot of the shower or bathtub.
The key to creating the perfect kitchen floor is to have a durable and water-resistant material. It should also be able to handle acid stains like vinegar or lemon. As far as the design is concerned, it is advisable that the colours complement the furniture. However, it is recommended not to use textures because they tend to store more dirt than smooth surfaces. In any case, the best advice we can give you is to choose the pavement of your house calmly.
Take your time to see samples, place them next to the furniture, or select a model that you can use in various rooms of the house. It is not advisable to set a different design or colour in each place. You can combine multiple materials to obtain different looks. For example, wood for bedrooms, garden and living areas. Whereas ceramic tiles in hallways, kitchen, and bathrooms. By doing so will give your home a touch of originality but without making it look like a carnival.
