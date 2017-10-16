11 Tips for choosing the right shower screen

Nowadays, bathroom screens are stealing the lamplight when compared to the traditional curtains. Bath curtains are very ineffective if you are using them to prevent the exit of water from the shower. The popularity of shower cubicle in the current baths and the decrease in the number of bathtubs has caused the installation of screens to proliferate. Thus, increasing the options that the market offers for these elements.

When you have a shower and need to choose a screen as a closure, the first thing to keep in mind is that the set of both will be perceived as a single element. In other words, combining your water fixtures and screens will help you set up a shower space in the bathroom. Therefore, it is advisable to take care of the type of shower tray installed in the room, the material that covers the shower walls and the kind of faucet for the shower.

At the same time, the shower area is part of a larger space the bathroom. It means you also have to think about the relationship that is established between both. Here are 11 tips for choosing the perfect types of shower screens for your home.