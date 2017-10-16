11 Tips for choosing the right shower screen

Nowadays, bathroom screens are stealing the lamplight when compared to the traditional curtains. Bath curtains are very ineffective if you are using them to prevent the exit of water from the shower. The popularity of shower cubicle in the current baths and the decrease in the number of bathtubs has caused the installation of screens to proliferate. Thus, increasing the options that the market offers for these elements.
When you have a shower and need to choose a screen as a closure, the first thing to keep in mind is that the set of both will be perceived as a single element. In other words, combining your water fixtures and screens will help you set up a shower space in the bathroom. Therefore, it is advisable to take care of the type of shower tray installed in the room, the material that covers the shower walls and the kind of faucet for the shower.
At the same time, the shower area is part of a larger space the bathroom. It means you also have to think about the relationship that is established between both. Here are 11 tips for choosing the perfect types of shower screens for your home.
If you are wondering about how to choose a shower screen then it is good to know the different variables available. There are screens made of various materials such as glass, fiber, and acrylic. You will also have to question the water tightness of the screen and if we want to seal the shower or not. One also needs to consider the different types of doors which they can use within the space like an angular opening, sliding, folding or flap. There are also differences in the structure and designs of the screens depending on the material.
To get the right kind of screen, you must first thoroughly evaluate what you need. For this, it is fundamental to think about who will use the shower space, what is their age and lifestyle or customs. Also if the priority is the safety of the shower screen, its easy cleaning, aesthetics, water tightness, comfortable access, then make sure you consider these questions as well. It will help you answer all your queries about what type of shower screen is best.
Another determining aspect is the configuration of the bathroom itself and the shower area where we need to install the screen. The most important factor is the shape of the shower, to which the display will have to adapt. But this is not the only factor to take into account. It is also essential to measure the access space that you have to introduce to the shower. However, this will depend on the type of opening which is most suitable for the screen.
The type of opening with sliding door is the most used in shower enclosures since it is effortless to adapt to the different shapes and sizes of shower trays. Moreover, you do not need to release extra space for opening. It is highly recommended to use screens with sliding doors in small showers with limited access space since they allow an angular access. In other words it opens at the corner and facilitating access to the shower.
Traditionally, screens with sliding doors were not aesthetically very clean. It is because they incorporated many aluminum profiles to adapt to the whole mechanism. That is why it proved to be a handicap situation while cleaning the screen. Nowadays, these partitions have evolved a lot in design. You can find screens with easily removable doors and even with an absence of bearings or lower profiles, all without losing its tightness.
This type of opening has an advantage which is its aesthetic. The design is very minimalist as it hardly needs profiles which also facilitates its cleaning. Also, as it does not require a lower guide, it allows access to the shower without obstacles, facilitating the entrance and exit. It is important to highlight the free space needed to be able to knock the door. Therefore, it's usually limited to bathrooms of a larger size. However, you can also use them in showers made with partitions.
The foldable opening system is currently a very minority option. It is not a highly recommended solution because when you have little space for the installation, opting for bulkhead does not sound right. This is because it is a solution that needs enough profiles for its operation. Also, it will hinder its maintenance and will make the space perceived even smaller. It is much more interesting to choose fixed screen made of glass or acrylic.
Fixed enclosures for bulkheads are also widely used when the shower has an unusual configuration. It is due to the presence of some architectural element such as a partition wall to which the bulkhead has to be adapted.
Shower screens made of glass are always formed by tempering it, which guarantees safety and resistance in case of breakage. The option of a shower screen up to the ceiling almost eliminates the profile entirely. The anchoring structure can be reduced to small metal profiles, which are placed for support in the floor and ceiling. These designs are highly recommended when you have a modern and refined bathroom.
Glass partitions allow different surface finishes which is why they are the best shower screens. The finish can be transparent, or you can opt for frosted glasses as well. Within the translucent finishes, there are various degrees of opacity. You can also combine transparent areas with frosted ones. Although, this option has lost its charm in recent years. You can also opt for a mirror finish or to have some degree of light reflection. The latter option is highly recommended for bathrooms of small size because it achieves a very theatrical effect.
The widespread use of the screens has generated a significant development of the sector. It implies a substantial advance in design issues, both from a technical and aesthetic point of view. Also, progress is being made in improving the behavior of materials against moisture and chemicals. Thus, it is increasingly common to use a material with a better anti-humidity or lime behavior or even self-cleaning treatments. As for aesthetics, the enclosures can be manufactured in different colours and also images.
