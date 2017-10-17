10 Amazing flooring materials that imitate wood

Natural wood is a noble material that enchants us with its beauty, durability, and resistance. By creating a natural wood floor, any room can be turned into a pleasant and welcoming place thanks to its warmth. It is also a more expensive material that requires regular maintenance, which we are not always willing to perform due to lack of time or sheer laziness. In case you are in the same situation and are looking for materials that can be used for imitation of wood flooring then there are some great options available.
Ceramics, laminate or vinyl floors do not share the same properties as wood. But they have the same visual aspect and the possibility to choose between a much more comprehensive range of shades. Also, its maintenance is more comfortable and straightforward. Once installed you can hardly perceive the difference. In this article, we present 10 ideas that can make your floor look like a wooden surface.
Vinyl floors are an excellent alternative to natural wood. In this example, the kitchen has been coated with vinyl that realistically imitates wood. Also, a rustic effect is achieved thanks to the versatility of the material. It can easily mimic the natural material and blend with any ambiance or decor.
The other way to replace natural wood is with tiles. It is a material with numerous advantages which also includes a wood-like appearance. In addition, such floors are also durable and easy to clean. With a retro design, the tiles shown in the image composes a multidimensional perspective that adds depth to the flat floor.
Another material that has adapted perfectly to the appearance of wood is stoneware. Our experts here present a design that looks like a beautiful wooden floor at first sight. However, this is an interior stoneware floor which cannot be used outdoors. The random effect is part of the game which helps imitate the colours and veins of actual wood. Also, the spike arrangement adds a unique touch which convinces us without blinking. It means using stoneware for imitation of wood can also be a great idea.
A new element that perfectly mimics natural wood is vinyl flooring. The material is made of plastic where the outer surface is printed or engraved with textures of wood. It is an alternative that offers better conditions of application, maintenance, and durability. It is also very resistant to water and abrasion. The material is antistatic and sterilized, so it does not develop fungi or bacteria. That is why it is ideal for rooms such as the kitchen and bathroom.
The pavement in this image showcases gray tones and a rustic effect which is all thanks to its traditional design. It is created based on a self-supporting system. The technique consists of placing the different pieces of the material on a smooth and paved ground. The material is then connected to each other by opting for the interlocking method.
Laminate is one of the most popular materials in Spain. Its origin dates back to the 1970s Sweden. Since then it has gradually established itself as one of the most comfortable and straightforward options to imitate natural wood. It is similar to parquet and is made from a wood conglomerate which has a laminated surface. Although, their durability is inferior to the parquet. But with appropriate care, you can extend its life.
Another variant of laminate flooring is the one that we present to you in this image. This material is made from panels of wood fibers which are adhered and pressed. The most exterior surface is a layer on which the wood-like texture has been printed. It helps reproduces the appearance of various types of natural wood. The best part about using this material is the vast range of finishes and tonalities that it offers.
Thanks to the new technology of digital printing, one can now choose stoneware or porcelain flooring for imitation of wood. It gives it a random effect which perfectly mimics the exterior appearance of wood. The veins and knots which are the characteristics of real wood are reproduced without any difficulty. That is why you can get an authentic looking wooden floor.
Even the smallest of details can now be reproduced on ceramic flooring for imitation of wood. It is all thanks to the new age printing technologies. In the image, we can see a ceramic floor that perfectly mimics the appearance of an oak tree. More so, the details of the joints are perceived with absolute naturalness.
Finally, we finish this article with a stoneware floor that imitates real wood. It takes maximum advantage of the mixture of shades to emphasize the aspect of wood. It is something which also helps camouflage its true identity. This is the perfect example of all the possibilities that can be developed with a durable and easy to maintain material.
