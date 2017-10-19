Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Fabulous wall colours for your small living room

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

What are the best colours for painting a small living room? That is the first question which comes to mind while decorating a home. The most obvious answer is white. However, this colour will not add anything more than just spaciousness to the area. If in addition to enlarging the space you also want to give personality to the room, then selecting the right colour is essential. The psychology of colour is a study that analyzes how shades affect human perception. Colour psychology is something that was hardly important till a few years ago. However, in recent years such disciplines have been taken into account by interior decorators. 

If you want to find out about different paint colours for the living rooms then you must read this article. It has 10 recommendations which will allow you to make the most of a small room.

1. Navy blue

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Blue is a colour that is most valued by people. Its use affects the mood very positively and gives your room a marine theme. We know that dark colours tend to shrink the space. However, the trick is to select the rest of the elements carefully. Opt for furniture in white or neutral tones and decorate the room with a clean style displaying straight lines. If you follow these tips, the result will surprise you.

2. Blue and turquoise

Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Living room Turquoise
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

In our second example, we continue betting on the colour blue. However, this time with a touch of green that will bring a feeling of freshness and naturalness. In this design, we do not rely on the furniture to enlarge the space, but on the combination of different shades. It is a handy trick that allows you to use different tones on the walls. In our case, turquoise blue and turquoise green have been incorporated to extend the space.

3. Red

Living Room Clean Design Modern living room
Clean Design

Living Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Best colours for painting a living room also includes warm tones like red. These colours tend to activate the rooms where they are used by filling them with energy. Therefore, you have to be careful if you want to use red in a place like your living room. However, if you choose red, it is best to select shades like cherry or burgundy and limiting its energy with a neutral tone like white.

4. Textured wall

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Apart from using colours for painting a living room one can also opt for patterns. The use of textures along with a mixture of colour is the ideal way to give your room an illusion of space. An excellent resource for this is a wallpaper that imitates wood. In addition to enlarging the area, it also gives the room a warm wooden touch. As not to saturate the environment, it is best to opt for neutral colours for the rest of the walls.

5. Bet on the target

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

At the beginning of this article, we acknowledged that white is one of the living rooms colours that maximizes space. However, as explained, white can be a bit boring. The most effective way to decorate the walls and make it look lively is by opting for pictures or vinyl. This feature will allow you to take advantage of all the light that a white wall offers without the room looking bland.

6. Gray and white

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Another option for taking advantage of white is to paint one of the walls with a neutral tone like gray or beige. In addition, you can also get a clean and balanced space if the furniture is of neutral colour. To not be overly sober, colour notes can be included with designer items such as lamps or cushions.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Lime green

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern living room
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Green is a tone that gives amplitude, light, and naturalness to a room. In the case of lime green, the feeling of naturalness is especially significant. Lime green is characterized by having yellow in its composition. That is why we recommend its use to be limited to a single wall. If the entire room is painted with this colour, the energy will be too much. It may also end up provoking rejection.

8. A minimalist target

Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

If you want to maximize the space, bet on the purest target. Do not use this tone only on the walls, but throughout the room.  Whether it is walls, furniture or curtains, let the purity of colour flow in all directions. By doing so a living room of just 15 square meters will become a great place which also radiates light.

9. A touch of light

Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Modern living room
alfa studio arquitectura

alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura

Another good way to make the room shine is by combining neutral tones with colourful elements. In the example, the furniture and walls of same tones have been highlighted by the wine coloured focal wall. The advantage of this trick is that the colour note stands out in the neutral environment of the room. One can opt for any tone including blue, red, and yellow.

10. Pastel colours

Casa Olmo Arboretos, CONTRASTE INTERIOR CONTRASTE INTERIOR Living room Textile White
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

The use of pastel colours on the walls give an effect similar to neutral ones. However, using their properties to decorate the room is a significant advantage. For example, a tone blue can be used to increase the positivity that the space transmits. Also, its use has a relaxing effect which makes them ideal for rooms like the living area.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

10 Beautiful rustic kitchen designs

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks