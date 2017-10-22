25 Amazing ideas to decorate your small garden

A small garden can transform the dull look of your home's main entrance by adding color, fragrance, and vitality. Regardless of the size, location or types of plants used, a garden can always bring life and beauty to the area. In this article, we are going to show you 25 beautiful small garden ideas or designs. These solutions are perfect for the decoration of any entrance or hallway that leads to the interior of the home.
There are homes, which have a corridor between the entrance door and the building itself. These spaces can be challenging to design, so we recommend that you place small garden decorations similar to this picture.
Any corner can be used to give a little life and color to the home. Although the space is small, you can still mix different elements such as terracotta, stones, shrubs or water features.
The organic plants and shrubs can be an excellent choice for the decoration of your garden. By choosing plants with unique appearances, you will be able to give your garden an original touch.
If you are afraid of taking risks and prefer to opt for something more traditional or safe, then use a combination of plants with stones.
The design in this image could easily pass as a replica of a more massive garden. With only a few centimeters an area with vegetation, stones, gravel, a bamboo wall and even a fountain has been created.
In this case, the designer has built a small path surrounded by plants. This garden creates a magical atmosphere for the corner which was previously unused.
We have told you about the combination of stones and plants which is a union that never fails. To this, you can also add objects like vases to give the garden a more artistic touch.
The lack of a substantial ground cannot be the reason to not have a garden at home. With planters and plants of different sizes, one can create a space full of natural life.
Complementing the decoration of the garden with furniture can be a great way to take better advantage of the space and give it a personal touch. Also, with the right kind of furniture, you can transform the place into a relaxing corner.
A vertical garden is a perfect solution for those who want to place some plants outside, but do not have enough space on the floor.
A garden of zen and minimalist style is very easy to create. It can be built with only a few plants and stones. By doing so, you will be able to create peace and harmony within the reign of your home.
A minimalist approach in many cases can be the ideal solution for small house gardens. It is not only easy to build, but also to maintain. However, you must choose straightforward structures to enhance harmony.
Areas next to your doors, windows or hallways are excellent for placing flowers and plants. They will not only add a touch of color to the place but will fill it with life and joy.
Elegance and modernity go hand in hand. If we add some natural elements to our refined furniture, then we can get a space as comfortable and pleasant as seen in the image.
Combining natural elements is always a right option for areas where you breathe peace and tranquility. Stone and water, for example, are two elements that convey serenity and calm.
Use the natural resources at your disposal to highlight details that you consider the most important. As you can see, a simple green line can decorate and highlight the way to the house at the same time.
Instead of using the wall to install a hanging garden, you can build your own planters. It is a brilliant idea for achieving a low cost, modern and elegant design.
A fence in the garden can give a modern touch to the entire facade. In addition to protecting the home, it will also create a space for the installation of a small garden.
As we have seen in some examples, bamboo is a perfect element to create spaces of modern and minimalist appearance. It combines well with other items, especially stone, and does not need much care.
The diversity of colors and plant species is what will make your garden a unique and personal place. But you also have to think about how to highlight the different shades of flowers and plants.
Another way of giving a little pigment to the garden can be by placing imposing and colorful flower pots. You will be able to provide the garden with a bold and lively touch.
The possibilities when it comes to decorating the garden are endless. In addition to flower pots or planters, you can also put some structures on the wall with original shapes to add a little charm.
A combination of modern and minimalist elements along with a hanging garden will make the entrance look spectacular. It will create an exquisite space in which straight lines and light colors stand out.
At night you can continue to maintain your garden as during the day. Use the LED lamps to highlight the plant or planters that you like. It will allow you to achieve fascinating effects.
We end this article with the boldest idea. This is a small garden based on color pots, modern style, and shiny or smooth surfaces. It gives a touch of color that comes in handy for any space.
For more designs check out our ideabooks