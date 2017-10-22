Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 Amazing ideas to decorate your small garden

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

A small garden can transform the dull look of your home's main entrance by adding color, fragrance, and vitality. Regardless of the size, location or types of plants used, a garden can always bring life and beauty to the area. In this article, we are going to show you 25 beautiful small garden ideas or designs. These solutions are perfect for the decoration of any entrance or hallway that leads to the interior of the home.

1. Hallway garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

There are homes, which have a corridor between the entrance door and the building itself. These spaces can be challenging to design, so we recommend that you place small garden decorations similar to this picture.

2. Combining elements

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Any corner can be used to give a little life and color to the home. Although the space is small, you can still mix different elements such as terracotta, stones, shrubs or water features.

3. Definition of space

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The organic plants and shrubs can be an excellent choice for the decoration of your garden. By choosing plants with unique appearances, you will be able to give your garden an original touch.

4. A safe bet

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

If you are afraid of taking risks and prefer to opt for something more traditional or safe, then use a combination of plants with stones.

5. Nothing is missing

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The design in this image could easily pass as a replica of a more massive garden. With only a few centimeters an area with vegetation, stones, gravel, a bamboo wall and even a fountain has been created.

6. Reversing the space

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

In this case, the designer has built a small path surrounded by plants. This garden creates a magical atmosphere for the corner which was previously unused.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Art in the garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

We have told you about the combination of stones and plants which is a union that never fails. To this, you can also add objects like vases to give the garden a more artistic touch.

8. Decorate with pots

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

The lack of a substantial ground cannot be the reason to not have a garden at home. With planters and plants of different sizes, one can create a space full of natural life.

9. Add some furniture

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Interior landscaping
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Complementing the decoration of the garden with furniture can be a great way to take better advantage of the space and give it a personal touch. Also, with the right kind of furniture, you can transform the place into a relaxing corner.

10. A vertical garden

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Garden Plants & flowers
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A vertical garden is a perfect solution for those who want to place some plants outside, but do not have enough space on the floor.

11. Serenity and relaxation

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A garden of zen and minimalist style is very easy to create. It can be built with only a few plants and stones. By doing so, you will be able to create peace and harmony within the reign of your home.

12. A minimalist example

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A minimalist approach in many cases can be the ideal solution for small house gardens. It is not only easy to build, but also to maintain. However, you must choose straightforward structures to enhance harmony.

13. Small and colourful

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Areas next to your doors, windows or hallways are excellent for placing flowers and plants. They will not only add a touch of color to the place but will fill it with life and joy.

14. A sophisticated space

Espacio Bambú, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Modern Garden Bamboo
Espacios que Inspiran

Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran

Elegance and modernity go hand in hand. If we add some natural elements to our refined furniture, then we can get a space as comfortable and pleasant as seen in the image.

15. Water and stone

ROOF GARDEN MARTÍNEZ, Arqca Arqca Modern Garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

Combining natural elements is always a right option for areas where you breathe peace and tranquility. Stone and water, for example, are two elements that convey serenity and calm.

16. Highlight details

玄関前 アプローチ, 作庭処 植徳 作庭処 植徳 Modern Garden
作庭処　植徳

作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳

Use the natural resources at your disposal to highlight details that you consider the most important. As you can see, a simple green line can decorate and highlight the way to the house at the same time.

17. Planters

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Instead of using the wall to install a hanging garden, you can build your own planters. It is a brilliant idea for achieving a low cost, modern and elegant design.

18. Original and modern

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

A fence in the garden can give a modern touch to the entire facade. In addition to protecting the home, it will also create a space for the installation of a small garden.

19. Bamboo reeds

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

As we have seen in some examples, bamboo is a perfect element to create spaces of modern and minimalist appearance. It combines well with other items, especially stone, and does not need much care.

20. A multicoloured garden

Plaza Maria , Arquitectos I + A Arquitectos I + A Modern Garden
Arquitectos I + A

Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A

The diversity of colors and plant species is what will make your garden a unique and personal place. But you also have to think about how to highlight the different shades of flowers and plants.

21. Another colour note

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Another way of giving a little pigment to the garden can be by placing imposing and colorful flower pots. You will be able to provide the garden with a bold and lively touch.

22. Potting structures

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

The possibilities when it comes to decorating the garden are endless. In addition to flower pots or planters, you can also put some structures on the wall with original shapes to add a little charm.

23. A futuristic garden

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern Garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

A combination of modern and minimalist elements along with a hanging garden will make the entrance look spectacular. It will create an exquisite space in which straight lines and light colors stand out.

24. The lighting

Eclairage terrasse, Architecture Nature & Lumière Architecture Nature & Lumière Modern Garden
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière

Architecture Nature & Lumière
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière
Architecture Nature & Lumière

At night you can continue to maintain your garden as during the day. Use the LED lamps to highlight the plant or planters that you like. It will allow you to achieve fascinating effects.

25. Modern and colourful

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern Garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

We end this article with the boldest idea. This is a small garden based on color pots, modern style, and shiny or smooth surfaces. It gives a touch of color that comes in handy for any space.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

Comparison of round and rectangular dining tables

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks