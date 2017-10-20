7 Tips to determine if a wall is load bearing

While reforming a house or eliminating its divisional elements, you must study whether the structure is a partition or you are facing a loading wall. This issue is especially important when the reform or rehabilitation to be carried out is in an old building or a rural house. These architectural typologies most commonly count on a load-bearing construction. The load wall of a building is that which provides structural support. However, many houses or buildings collapse due to without permit reforms and lack of appropriate technical advice.

Fortunately, today these types of actions are more legally controlled. We are also becoming aware of the dangers that come from skipping the rules or not resorting to professional help while carrying out a rehabilitation project. Therefore, before intervening on a vertical element in a dwelling, it is essential to consult a sound technician. It will assure you about the walls that have a bearing capacity and the ones that do not. If you want more information on how to tell if it is a load-bearing wall, then you must continue reading.