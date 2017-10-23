15 Small yard designs that you can copy

If your home has a small patio and you think there is no way of taking advantage of this space, then here is an article that will prove you wrong. However small the yard might be it can still be the perfect place for ventilating your interior and enjoying a sunny day with your family and friends.
Making the most of a space with these characteristics will significantly depend on your ability to decorate and distribute the area. To succeed in this task, the best option is to copy popular yard designs. That is why we have selected 15 beautiful examples of small patios. These are some of the most inspiring ideas for decorating very small patios.
There are many ways to use flowers and plants to decorate your patio. These elements are crucial and can serve as a guiding principle for the design proposal. You can either hang colorful pots on the wall or distribute them all over the surface of the patio. We recommend that you choose plant species that are easy to maintain. Also, the ones suitable for the type of climatic conditions in your area.
The patio in your house may be small, but it always needs to be private. The best way to give your patio some personality and style is by choosing furniture and decorative accessories based on the overall composition of the space.
Small yards have to be well measured to make the most of the area. It means you can not risk overdoing or missing anything. Distribute the furniture well and complement them with others decorative elements. You can also play with perspectives and combinations of materials. In the image, we can see how the wooden chairs combine perfectly with the chosen vegetation.
Zen gardens represent a typical oriental culture and play with simple compositions full of style. The use of elements of these gardens will allow you to give life to a small patio without overdoing. Do not forget to install lights to take advantage of the beautiful yard during the summer nights.
If a place is small, you have to be careful while choosing the decorative elements as it will allow you to achieve a balanced environment. In these cases, a minimalist decoration approach is perfect. To design a minimalist garden, you need to select very few aesthetic elements so that they become the focal point of attraction. It gives you the freedom to play with the balance of the composition.
Flowers have enormous potential for decorating a space as they allow you to play with shapes, volumes, and colors. Therefore, you can model your patio by incorporating floral elements and controlling the sensory experience. In this courtyard, for example, the colorful flowers guide the way to the backside of the house. It also brings freshness and dynamism.
Having an outdoor space at home, even if small, can be a great way to escape from the routine. By just placing a hammock you will be able to create an ideal area for relaxation. Also, if you add plants to the area, it will look more delicate and charming.
The vertical gardens are here to stay. They are an excellent option to have a garden in urban environments and places with a little surface. In case you have managed to place a sitting arrangement then you have created a real yard where it seemed impossible.
Caring for details is essential in every design proposal. But it is even more so while decorating small patios. In these places, we recommend that you play with materials and textures subtly. The combination of stones, a wooden pavement and plant species can always help us to break the monotony and give character to the place.
Choosing plants, to decorate a house is a matter of taste. However, other factors also intervene, since we are talking about living things. Therefore, by playing with several types in the patio, you will be able to create exciting compositions and bring dynamism to the yard.
The combination of different colors is one of the elements used by interior and landscape designers to create an optical illusion. Therefore, we must not stop using this small yard decoration trick. You can choose a neutral color for the floor so that it stands out as seen on the patio in this image.
Using decorative elements in your favor while designing a little patio is the most intelligent way to achieve a perfect looking space. A good trick is also to use trees that provide height or upholster the walls with vines to visually extend the yard.
It is always convenient to reserve a space on the patio to sit and enjoy being outdoors. Accompany it with plants and trees will not only bring beauty and harmony but will also cast a shadow over the area.
This is the perfect example of how with only a few elements one can create a pleasant and functional patio. The arrangement of several light chairs invites us to rest and enjoy the sun. The beautiful plants bring personality and freshness to such small yard ideas. It also makes the space look unique.
Creativity is an essential element to give life to your little yard. It only takes a desire to decorate the space without having to make a significant economic investment. You can also use old furniture as planters to achieve an original and eco-friendly patio.
