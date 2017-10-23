15 Small yard designs that you can copy

If your home has a small patio and you think there is no way of taking advantage of this space, then here is an article that will prove you wrong. However small the yard might be it can still be the perfect place for ventilating your interior and enjoying a sunny day with your family and friends.

Making the most of a space with these characteristics will significantly depend on your ability to decorate and distribute the area. To succeed in this task, the best option is to copy popular yard designs. That is why we have selected 15 beautiful examples of small patios. These are some of the most inspiring ideas for decorating very small patios.