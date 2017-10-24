6 Brilliant ideas for decorating windowless rooms

It is true that human beings require a specific amount of sunlight every day. But sometimes because of the design of our home, we have to face rooms without windows. In certain European cities, houses do not have windows. It is either due to the high density of buildings or the climatic conditions. The absence of these elements can help to maintain the optimal climate of the house, especially during winters. It also does not break the standard building design line.
However, the absence of windows can modify the characteristics of a room. The most obvious aspect is the lighting. Without a source of natural light, the room can look dull and gloomy. Other features also include things like the view from the room. Chambers with windows can move you to another universe by just looking out. It allows you to see how life exists beyond your four walls. We can all relate to looking out on the street for hours and watching people go by every day.
To help you tackle problems of rooms without windows, these solutions can come in handy. In this ideabook, we have prepared some tips so that you can decorate a room without windows.
The main consequence of the absence of a window is lack of natural light. So if you are wondering about how to give natural light to a room without windows then it is essential to devote time and attention to lighting design. In this sense, one can say that there are two options. On the one hand, you can create a warm and intimate atmosphere. Although, it is not necessary to give the feeling of natural light. That is why yellow incandescent lamps have been used in this room. They can also be distributed in specific points, as you can see in this design by Lucia Navajas.
The second option is to opt for a lighting that resembles or imitate natural light. White incandescent bulbs are a good choice in such cases. However, full-spectrum light bulbs are also a great alternative. Although, they cost a little more than regular incandescents. But they can beautifully mimic the natural light of the sun. Another trick that you can use for rooms that do not have windows is incorporating curtains instead of doors. It will help you create a window effect when the place is closed. Also, it can facilitate the illumination of the environment.
Another critical aspect to note in rooms without windows is its ventilation. The simple gesture of letting in the morning breeze is of vital importance for both health and hygiene of the place. If not done correctly, it can lead to the accumulation of dust and odor. Here are some tips and solutions for you to solve the situation:
1. The first of our proposals is that you place a fan on the ceiling or at the bottom of the room to generate air. Turn it on at least twice a day for half an hour to get excellent results.
2. Try to avoid objects that can cause moisture, such as wood, paper, and leather. As depending on the temperature, it is possible for mold to develop in such spaces.
3. One of the best ways to ventilate a room without windows is by placing an air extractor. The installation can be done whenever there is an adjacent room. Although the work requires specific skills, so we recommend that you hire professionals.
4. If your use is not strictly necessary, then relegate the room for other activities such as ironing or storage. It is a practical solution that will allow you not to pay so much attention to ventilation.
5. Having a window does not guarantee a more pleasant environment. In fact, one of the big problems of rooms with windows is the heat generated from the afternoon sun. Its incidence on the walls can also warm the rest of the house.
A window is just an opening to the outside or another environment. In case you do not have one of these structures, then a painting can also become a window. In simple words, it is an alternative element through which colour or movement can be observed. If you do not have a window or the existing one is too small, then placing framed pictures will allow you to generate a different environment. However, if the room in question does not have a significant surface, be careful as not to make it look even smaller. But if the size is reasonable, do not hesitate, the pictures can be of great help.
Plants are always a right way to balance the energies of a room. Depending on the type of species we can also talk about the purification and cleaning of the air. That is why green walls or vertical gardens are a great solution. With the positive qualities that plants have, they can become authentic decorative objects. However, we must not forget the needs of the plants in question. Certain species will not survive without sunlight, which means you need to choose carefully. Therefore, before introducing one of these vertical gardens in your windowless room investigate in depth the characteristics and requirements of each plant to find the most accurate.
Original and fun creations can brighten a room without windows. DIY or 'do it yourself' projects will help you create colourful and creative objects. In addition to offering practical and functional solutions like these shelves, it will also allow you to give a captivating look to your home.
Candles are elements that contribute to creating an intimate and welcoming atmosphere. In a room without windows and natural light, candles can become the perfect ally. At present, there are many types of candles available in the market. For example, you can opt for aromatic candles which add a delicate aroma. It allows you to create a cozy and neat space that is difficult to achieve in a room without windows.
