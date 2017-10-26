10 Amazing bathroom tile combinations

Choosing the perfect lining for walls and the floor becomes a crucial decision when it comes to the bathroom. Although it is the smallest room in the house, any tip for its decoration can be multiplied according to the area available. These days baths have become a world full of possibilities rather than a forgotten design element.
In case you are thinking of giving a new air to your toilette or are merely furnishing and decorating the space then we suggest you bet on tiles. It is a type of classic coating, which is well worth applying even today. Although, new materials and styles have been incorporated into the design of bathrooms. But there is nothing like beautiful bathroom tile combinations to give character to your space.
The beautiful patchwork is on the rise within the world of interior designing, and the same goes for tiles. Including it in a hefty dose in a single space may sound like an insane idea. However, you should not rule it out altogether. The key is to reduce the effects by combining it with other smooth prints. The other designs should also be in the form of a tile as seen in this image. It will allow you to achieve a fresh and natural aesthetic with the help of bathroom tiles.
It is possible to create a unique decor, even in a small bathroom. It gives us an opportunity to sharpen our ingenuity and obtain a space as magnificent as the one in the image. The white tiles that cover the wall halfway have been combined with a wallpaper of celestial tone. It achieves an excellent contrast without causing a visual load.
Trying to create a contrast between tiles does not have to become our primary objective. Sometimes, decorating our bathroom with a single tone also causes results as attractive as the image. In this case, small square tiles known as gresite have been used. They cover the entire wall and are within the scale of brown and orange colours. It creates a space in which the colour note is placed by the sink and the toilet.
You might be wondering where you have seen such tiles before. Although gresite is not unknown, it is still present in our lives more than we think. However, during the last decade, we have seen it more frequently in bathrooms, kitchens and even in the pools. In the design of this image, gresite has been used to break the uniformity of classic tiles. Therefore, it means decorating with this type of mosaic is always synonymous with personality and design. It will create a fabulous bathroom combination instantly.
One of the most significant advantages of tiles is that they can be combined in a thousand different ways. The limit is only marked by your taste and the character you want to give your bathroom. You can also emphasize the classic tiles rather than the mosaic design in gresite. All you need to do is cover the floors with the first and one of the walls with the second. Here colours play a crucial role, as they distribute attention between both surfaces.
The mosaics of the gresite are beautiful. But appear much better when you create a combination between uniform tiles and a contemporary acrylic painting. It is the best option to turn your bath into a luxury room, made for the fleeting delight of your senses. With the same charm as the traditional tiles, new trends in ceramics and porcelain can also retain textures. Such tile combinations for small bathrooms can add light to your space.
Most of us don't know that tiles are the ideal coating for bathrooms and showers. The material is waterproof so it can tolerate moisture quite well, a quality that is appreciated by any designer. Also, this same feature makes them immune to stains that the shower vapor can cause. If you want to place some classic tiles in your sink, it is advisable to opt for pastel tones and mosaic designs.
An intelligent way to distribute tiles inside the bathroom is by individual zones. For example, in the shower, mosaic tiles and vivid colours can be used. Whereas for the floor, large and uniform ones are recommended. However, the sink you can opt for classic tribal print that never goes out of style. The incongruity of the lines provokes a visual effect of being in a continuous movement.
The tiles used in this bathroom remind us of the ceramic mosaic that is created with gresite. Except, in this case, the glass pieces have been replaced by ceramic, which is a cheaper alternative. The partitions and the wall in the background are the protagonists of the space thanks to the rainbow of colours. It also serves to delimit the different areas.
With the creation of granite, it seemed that the giant tiled walls had their days counted. But far from that, what it did was to exploit one of the most elegant colours in the world of interior designing. Large tiles defend that most critical gap in the decoration of bathrooms by carrying a flag of simplicity. This picture is an excellent example of what we just stated.
