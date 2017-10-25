9 Warm and modern living rooms in beige

While decorating our bedroom, we are allowed to take risks and play at our own pace. However, in the living room, a different rule applies. Here, each element is critical and adds to the comfort of those who visit the house. Therefore, one should remember that smart decoration is the key to achieve a harmonious space.

Many questions come to mind while decorating the most important room of the home. They can be regarding the furniture, lining of the floor and walls, lighting and even accessories. But the most tricky is the color. A living room can only create a beautiful ambiance when the color of its four walls is modern and welcoming at the same time.

The ideal color for this is beige as it is considered a trend and symbol of elegance. It can also be combined with different styles without compromising on its warm and welcoming environments. Here is an ideabook, that showcases nine beautiful living room designs in beige.