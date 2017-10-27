8 Things to consider before building a modular house

The best way to define a modular home is with the term
Increasingly Fashionable. A modular home is a prefabricated house that consists of several sections called modules. Modular is a method of construction that involves fabrication of the components of a structure along with its delivery and placement at the desired location. These modules are built individually but are later joined as a single house.
Modular houses are becoming an increasingly popular choice in the line of construction due to their many advantages. These factors also include readily available resources, costs, and low energy consumption. It is a versatile and fascinating trend in which one needs to pay attention to numerous details especially if they want their project to be a success.
If you've ever wondered about the benefits and disadvantages of such constructions, then these cube house reviews will answer all your questions.
The prefabricated house modules can be placed in many ways including side to side, end to end, or just stacked. It allows for customization, both in the configuration or style, as in the design of modular houses. This personalization ability is a virtue that many people do not associate with modular constructions. The common opinions of a cube house is that one-size-fits-all, but the truth is that these have no design limitations. With intelligent planning, you can be living in a modular home in a matter of weeks. Although the house is built quickly, it is essential to emphasize the importance of using quality materials. Attention to detail is where all the difference is made.
Modular homes have better quality control than conventional houses. Prefabricated houses are designed and built in a climate controlled environment that protects the entire structure during construction. It means that the bad weather never touches the interior of the house. They exceed more inspections than a standard dwelling. While a conventional home may have one or two checks during construction, a modular apartment must pass more than a hundred quality inspections to ensure the highest level of service. Their benefits also include recyclable resources, energy saving, diversity of designs as well as cost efficiency.
Despite having an incredible level of flexibility within design and construction options, modular homes are affected by transportation restrictions. While there are many solutions to these challenges, designs incorporating extensive modules can still be influenced. On the other hand, modular houses sometimes carry a stigma of transience. It means that despite the quality of construction, their value is perceived lower than the nearby properties. Our advice from Homify is to research and hire a manufacturer of high-end modular homes to ensure better quality.
For a well constructed and reasonably maintained prefabricated home, an owner can expect an average lifespan of 60 years. The materials with which it is built must meet or exceed the regulations established by each administrative body in this matter. Variables such as the climatology of the area or the quality of the materials used are a further constraint on the durability of each construction.
As for the design of a prefabricated house, one cannot establish categories. Everything depends on the materials used like steel, concrete, stone, wood, or containers. It also depends on energy characteristics including self-sufficient houses and water recycling systems. The terrain style and architecture of the rooms created by the designer can also influence the structure. In this sense, one can find homes of minimalist court, modern, rural or even classic.
Is a house made with a modular structure cheaper than the ones built with a traditional system? This question is often raised and is not so easy to answer. But our cube house reviews based on construction costs will help you make a better decision. A modular home can be between 15% and 40% cheaper than another one of traditional construction. But the most important thing is that, in a short time, you can own a substantial house, which is entirely isolated. Also, you will obtain a useful surface superior to the other traditional constructions.
Insulation and ventilation are two fundamental aspects when choosing a modular housing system. In this sense, the passive house method offers the possibility of building constructions that has great thermal insulation, a rigorous control of infiltrations and good quality interior air. It also takes advantage of the energy of the sun for a better air conditioning. Thus reducing the consumption on conventional constructions by almost 70%.
One of the most specialized services is the relocation of prefabricated houses due to their complexity and the responsibility of safe transfer. The movers need to transport the modules with a total guarantee of success and without causing any damages. The transfer is possible thanks to its modular construction system. It allows for dismantling the house and transporting each module to any destination in record time and with total security. Depending on the distance from the point of manufacture to the final location, the transport can be carried out by road or by sea using cargo containers.
