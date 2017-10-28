7 Feng shui tips for financial prosperity

Feng shui in a house can be influenced through the decoration and design of your interiors. The first thing to know is that it is an old art that starts with Chinese cosmology. In other words, it is the science that deals with the origin and evolution of the universe. Also, it seeks to adopt environmental conditions to promote well-being and balance of an individual with his surroundings. The fact that energy can be affected by the terms of space along with its orientation and changes makes it the most exciting art.

The applications of feng shui are as diverse as its legion of followers and detractors. Although, in this ideabook, we propose seven tips of feng shui for attracting money or financial prosperity within the house.