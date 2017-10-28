7 Feng shui tips for financial prosperity

Feng shui in a house can be influenced through the decoration and design of your interiors. The first thing to know is that it is an old art that starts with Chinese cosmology. In other words, it is the science that deals with the origin and evolution of the universe. Also, it seeks to adopt environmental conditions to promote well-being and balance of an individual with his surroundings. The fact that energy can be affected by the terms of space along with its orientation and changes makes it the most exciting art.
The applications of feng shui are as diverse as its legion of followers and detractors. Although, in this ideabook, we propose seven tips of feng shui for attracting money or financial prosperity within the house.
It is not the first time that we emphasize the importance of having an attractive entrance. Since it is your home's business card, you have to pay close attention to the space. According to feng shui beliefs, the entrance door you choose should be attractive and accessible. That is because if you are looking for opportunities to knock on your door, they will hardly do so if it is hidden or not pleasant. Take care of every detail so that the look that you create is always cozy. Also, it should not skip resources such as good lighting, a timbre that works correctly, the presence of plants or a door that does not drag.
Water symbolizes wealth and money in feng shui discipline, so if you want to attract both its presence is more than recommended. You can do this by introducing fountains or decorations in which it flows. Although you must be careful with those elements that may contain standing water. Also, leaking faucets and pipes should be immediately fixed. It is believed that if you lose water, there is an escape of capital as well. However, if you decide to introduce this element to your home try not to place them above the height of your nose. Also, they should never be placed on the wall on which the head of your bed rests.
As with the decor of the entrance that inspires and invites you to cross the threshold, the interior also cannot be neglected. A house in which order reigns attracts prosperity. It is believed that getting rid of the disorder releases energy and, consequently, favors the circulation of positive vibes. To get the fortune to knock on your door, it is best that you offer a proper environment. If you are looking for tips on feng shui for prosperity then this is the simplest one.
The kitchen in feng shui is related directly to the ability of each member to attract money. Keeping it clean and orderly is way more than a recommendation. It is almost an imperative for those who seek abundance by applying the techniques of this millennial philosophy. Apart from having every one of the elements of the kitchen in a perfect state, also make sure that your fresh produce is abundant and that you don't have any expired food in your storage.
If we take into account that one of the keys to feng shui is the circulation of energies, then the worst thing you can do is to accumulate junk that you no longer need. A good starting point is to organize your belongings like your clothes or stationery. Once you have classified them, perform a deep cleaning and sell, give or donate what you do not use. In addition to freeing up space and having the opportunity to get some extra income, you will facilitate the attraction of the villainous metal to your home.
The linking of colours to different aspects of an individual is constant not only in interior decoration but also in other kinds of disciplines. Tips in feng shui for money make it clear as to which colours are the most appropriate. If your goal is to draw money in abundance, then do not forget to incorporate elements in red, violet or green. Whether it is on the walls, textiles or carpets, anything will allow you to gain prosperity. Although, do not forget that the colour range you choose should be according to your tastes. Always remember that energy does not only come from the selected colours, but it is built in the inhabitants of the house.
The last of the feng shui tip that we propose to attract money is a compendium of simple ideas. The decoration is fundamental while creating spaces that are cheerful and full of vitality or optimism. That means if your home is cold or dull, give it a touch of freshness. Another way to attract money is to place reminders of what you want to achieve. You can translate this idea in the form of photographs that will remind you of your goals. On the other hand, plants are also a perfect claim to abundance according to feng shui. One should mainly use the round leaf plants or the ones with red flowers.
